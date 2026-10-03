The Big Lake Times Endorses and Supports Doug Massie Alaska State House District 30

Doug Massie State House

“It’s time to focus on the people and the policy, not just the politics.”

The Q&As with Mat-Su region Alaska State House and Senate Candidates from Mat-Su Sentinel: https://www.matsusentinel.com/2026-mat-su-alaska-state-house-senate-voter-guide/#/alaska-state-house-district-30/candidate/doug-massie

“More than anything, what I would like to see is a legislative office that is more actively engaged with our community and takes into consideration the viewpoints of constituents. By building consensus and working together, we can get things done.” “We should pay as large a dividend as we can afford from the earnings of the Permanent Fund. I do not support creating new taxes to pay for a dividend.” Read more Q&A in the link above. More Q&A at: https://www.matsusentinel.com/2026-mat-su-alaska-state-house-senate-voter-guide/#/alaska-state-house-district-30/alaska-state-house-district-30

Welcome,

A bit about me, I was born and raised in Alaska. My Dad was an Alaska State Trooper and my mother a small business owner in Wasilla. I spent approximately 25 years with the Alaska Department of Public Safety, primarily serving as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper. During my career I worked as a wildlife investigator, field training officer, pilot, vessel operator, supervisor, and administrator. I joined the Alaska Wildlife Troopers in 1997 after graduating from the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy. My assignments included Soldotna, Anchorage, Palmer, and Talkeetna. In 2018, I was appointed Director of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and held the rank of Colonel. I led the division until my retirement in 2022. During that time I oversaw wildlife and fisheries enforcement across Alaska and managed more than 100 commissioned and civilian personnel. I also served as president of the Department of Public Safety chapter of the Public Safety Employees Association and represented Alaska on the board of the National Troopers Coalition. I am a life member of the Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers and a member of the Alaska Peace Officers Association and the Knik Historical Society. My interests include fishing, hunting, and coaching youth hockey.

I am married with two children that I raised right here in Wasilla. I want to make Alaska a place that our children want to stay, raise their families and continue to build heritage here in Alaska. The next generation matters for our families and for the survival of Alaska as a leading economic and natural resource driver of the United States.

I am running to provide a more people first, public safety and service approach to the District 30 Representation you deserve as a citizen of the MatSu Valley. It’s time to focus on the people and the policy, not just the politics.

I appreciate your support,

-Doug https://dougmassieforhouse.com/

Doug Massie State House