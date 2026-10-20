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Absentee In Person, Early Voting, electronic transmission and Special Needs Voting begins today.

ByEditor

Oct 20, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Datacenters, #Government, #Houston, #Public Notices
Election infoElection info

EARLY & ABSENTEE IN-PERSON VOTING LOCATIONS-2026 General Election

Locations designated as Early Voting have voting tablets. All other voting locations do not.

Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed by the division and a bi-partisan review board to determine voter eligibility.

Voters who vote at an Early Voting location have their eligibility determined at the time they vote by verifying their residence address that appears on their voter registration record is current. If it is not, they are required to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed by the division and a bi-partisan review board to determine voter eligibility.

Information is subject to change. (Page last updated: October 19, 2026 at 1:13 pm)

https://www.elections.alaska.gov/avo

EARLY VOTING ★ OPEN WEEKENDS
Menard Sports Center — Wasilla
1001 S. Clapp Street, Wasilla

Mon–Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm

Sunday 12:00pm – 4:00pm

EARLY VOTING ★ ACCESSIBLE TOUCH-SCREEN UNIT
Mat-Su Borough Building — Palmer
350 E. Dahlia Avenue, Palmer

Mon–Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm

Sat & Sun Closed

ABSENTEE IN-PERSON
Houston City Hall
13878 W. Armstrong Road, Houston
Talkeetna Public Library
24645 S. Talkeetna Spur Road, Talkeetna
Trapper Creek Library
8901 E. Devonshire Drive, Trapper Creek

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