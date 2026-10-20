Absentee In Person, Early Voting, electronic transmission and Special Needs Voting begins today.

EARLY & ABSENTEE IN-PERSON VOTING LOCATIONS-2026 General Election Locations designated as Early Voting have voting tablets. All other voting locations do not. Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed by the division and a bi-partisan review board to determine voter eligibility. Voters who vote at an Early Voting location have their eligibility determined at the time they vote by verifying their residence address that appears on their voter registration record is current. If it is not, they are required to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed by the division and a bi-partisan review board to determine voter eligibility. Information is subject to change. (Page last updated: October 19, 2026 at 1:13 pm) https://www.elections.alaska.gov/avo EARLY VOTING ★ OPEN WEEKENDSMenard Sports Center — Wasilla1001 S. Clapp Street, Wasilla Mon–Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm Sunday 12:00pm – 4:00pm EARLY VOTING ★ ACCESSIBLE TOUCH-SCREEN UNITMat-Su Borough Building — Palmer350 E. Dahlia Avenue, Palmer Mon–Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm Sat & Sun Closed ABSENTEE IN-PERSON Houston City Hall13878 W. Armstrong Road, HoustonTalkeetna Public Library24645 S. Talkeetna Spur Road, TalkeetnaTrapper Creek Library8901 E. Devonshire Drive, Trapper Creek Post navigation Happy Alaska Day! Stalled Port MacKenzie rail project to get new life with $249 million federal grant