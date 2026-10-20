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Spotlight on Local Business: Weefjuk Taxi

ByEditor

Oct 20, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Businesses, #Crime, #Houston, #Services
Weefjuk Taxi 9074148989Weefjuk Taxi 9074148989

Big Lake Local

Welcome to The Big Lake Times’ new series: Spotlight on Local Businesses and Services!

Our First Spotlight is on Weefjuk Taxi, owned by long-time resident Mike Widney. Weefjuk Taxi is an affordable cab Co. serving the Big Lake, Houston and Meadow Lake Alaska areas for over 14 years. Affordable 24 hr. airport shuttle, lockouts, jumpstarts.

I’ve called Weefjuk Taxi numerous times over the past decade, and Mike has always been prompt, courteous, and very fair and reasonable for his fees. From the time I stupidly locked my keys in my truck, to rides so I could avoid parking or other hassles.

Mike has been an active member in the Big Lake community, always striving to make our area a better one to live in, raise a family, and recreate.

Call 9074148989 whenever you need a ride, jumpstart, lockout, or airport shuttle.

Submitted by Dennis Garrett

By Editor

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Access and Transportation Big Lake Alaska, fishing, watersports recreation Community Crime and Justice Education Events Food Government Hunting Local Businesses Money and finance Politics

Spotlight on Local Business: Weefjuk Taxi

October 20, 2026 Editor
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