Joshua Vialpando of Houston arrested on warrants

Crime and Justice

On 10/27/26 at approximately 6:30 p.m., AST conducted a traffic stop on a multicolored Honda SUV for equipment violations on Cherri Lake Dr in Houston.

Investigation revealed the driver Joshua Vialpando age 51, of Houston had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest for failure to remand with time to serve. One was for Theft 3 and the other MICS 5. He was arrested, transported and remanded to MSPT where his bail was set at no bail.