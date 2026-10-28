The Big Lake Times

Local, Trusted, Original - True Free Press

Support The Big Lake Times
Community Crime and Justice

Joshua Vialpando of Houston arrested on warrants

ByEditor

Oct 28, 2026 #Alaska, #AST, #Crime, #drugs, #Houston, #theft
Crime and JusticeCrime and Justice

On 10/27/26 at approximately 6:30 p.m., AST conducted a traffic stop on a multicolored Honda SUV for equipment violations on Cherri Lake Dr in Houston.

Investigation revealed the driver Joshua Vialpando age 51, of Houston had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest for failure to remand with time to serve. One was for Theft 3 and the other MICS 5. He was arrested, transported and remanded to MSPT where his bail was set at no bail.

By Editor

Related Post

Community Crime and Justice

Malachi Cohen age 28, of Wasilla arrested in Houston

Oct 28, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Warrant Arrest X 2 in Houston

Oct 28, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Austin Hvamstad of Houston arrested on warrants.

Oct 27, 2026 Editor

Leave a Reply

You missed

Community Crime and Justice

Malachi Cohen age 28, of Wasilla arrested in Houston

October 28, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Joshua Vialpando of Houston arrested on warrants

October 28, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Warrant Arrest X 2 in Houston

October 28, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Austin Hvamstad of Houston arrested on warrants.

October 27, 2026 Editor