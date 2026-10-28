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Community Crime and Justice

Warrant Arrest X 2 in Houston

ByEditor

Oct 28, 2026 #Alaska, #AST, #Crime, #drugs, #Houston
Crime and JusticeCrime and Justice

On 10/27/26 at approximately 3:16 a.m., AST conducted a traffic stop on a Red GMC Sierra for equipment violations on the Parks Hwy in Houston.

Investigation revealed two passengers in the vehicle had outstanding warrants out for their arrest. Daniel Borchardt age 36, of Houston had a warrant for his arrest for MICS 5 and a bail of $200. Amanda Burke age 31 had a warrant for her arrest for MICS 5 and a bail of $50. Both were arrested, transported and remanded to MSPT in Palmer.

By Editor

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