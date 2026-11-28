The milestone that Voyager 1 reached is about distance, rather than time.

Voyager Golden Record

The Voyager 1 spacecraft, traveling for nearly 50 years, has crossed a mile marker reached by no other human-made object — one light-day away from Earth. That’s the distance a particle of light can travel in 24 hours, equaling about 16 billion miles (about 26 billion kilometers), a point that Voyager 1 reached on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 5:16:07 a.m. EST. Voyager 1 launched Sept. 5, 1977.

Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, took a different path through the solar system after they launched in 1977, in order to visit Uranus and Neptune. Voyager 2 is on pace to be one light-day away from Earth in nine more years, in November 2035.

Voyager 1 is headed in the direction of a star more than 17 light-years away from Earth called AC +79 3888, also known as Gliese 445. It’s an obscure star now in the constellation Ursa Minor (the Little Bear or Little Dipper), and Voyager 1 is expected to pass within about 1.7 light-years of it — in 40,000 years. Even though the spacecraft, in flight since 1977, is cruising at nearly 38,000 mph (61,000 kph) through the vacuum of space, that’s a relative crawl compared to the speed of light.

When Voyager 1 made its mark Nov. 18, the spacecraft had taken 49 years, two months, and 11 days to travel one light-day beyond Earth — a huge milestone by any measure, and a day worth celebrating.

In the upper left-hand corner is an easily recognized drawing of the phonograph record and the stylus carried with it. The stylus is in the correct position to play the record from the beginning. Written around it in binary arithmetic is the correct time of one rotation of the record, 3.6 seconds, expressed in time units of 0.70 billionths of a second, the time period associated with a fundamental transition of the hydrogen atom. The drawing indicates that the record should be played from the outside in. Below this drawing is a side view of the record and stylus, with a binary number giving the time to play one side of the record — about an hour.

Explore more at: https://science.nasa.gov/mission/voyager/