Big Lake Community Council Formally Requests an Extension of Public Comment, Houston area land conveyance to AIDEA

Big Lake Community Council

Comments are due by August 19th

Good Afternoon,

Last evening during the August BLCC general membership meeting, the council voted to write a request letter to DNR (Department of Natural Resources) for extension of the public comment period regarding the AIDEA (Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority) application for conveyance of a parcel of land in the Houston area.

The letter is attached to this email, as well as an AIDEA Fact Sheet for the project, and a map of the 19,950-acre parcel.

This URL will take you to the State of Alaska Public Notices web page, where additional documents, such as the completed AIDEA application are linked: https://aws.state.ak.us/ OnlinePublicNotices/Notices/ View.aspx?id=224431

Thank you,

Lisa Behrens

BLCC Secretary

The body of the letter follows:

Dear Mr. Jenkins and Members of the Land Conveyance Section:



I am writing on behalf of the Big Lake Community Council to formally request an extension of the public comment deadline for the Preliminary Decision regarding ADL 234762, the proposed noncompetitive conveyance of approximately 19,950 acres of State-owned land in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA).

As published in the public notice, the current comment period ends at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The subject parcel is located within DNR’s Southcentral Region, approximately two miles north of Houston, within Township 18 North and Township 19 North, Seward Meridian.

This proposal involves a large-scale transfer of nearly 20,000 acres for a multi-use industrial and energy development district. The volume and complexity of the associated documents—including the Preliminary Decision, proposed amendment to the Southeast Susitna Area Plan, Land Classification Order, and Mineral Order—require substantial time for thorough review by members of the public, local governments, and other stakeholders. Many residents and organizations in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and surrounding areas are just becoming aware of the proposal and need additional time to evaluate potential impacts on public access, recreation, wildlife habitat, water resources, trails, and long-term land use.



An extension of the comment period would allow for more meaningful public participation, consistent with the intent of AS 38.05.945 and the principles of informed decision-making on matters of significant public interest. The Big Lake Community Council membership respectfully request that the deadline be extended by at least thirty (30) days, or such longer period as DNR determines appropriate to ensure adequate opportunity for comment.



Thank you for your consideration of this request. We look forward to your response and to continued

opportunities for public input on this important proposal.

Sincerely,

Jodi Riddell

President, Big Lake Community Council

This letter is submitted as a formal request for extension of the public comment period under AS 38.05.945.2026.

Houston-Area Land Conveyance: Preliminary Decision and Development

Opportunity

Fact Sheet on Alaska DNR Preliminary Decision ADL 234762 • July 2026

https://www.aidea.org

Submit A Public Comment Comment Form

To receive full consideration and to be able to request reconsideration of a plan adopted by the commissioner, written comments must be received by the ending time and date. Comments received afterwards will be reviewed but will not be included in the public record for the review process. By choosing to comment on a project, you consent to allow DMLW to notify you of decisions on that project.

Proposed Noncompetitive Land Sale to Public and Charitable Use Applicant

The State of Alaska (State), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Division of Mining, Land and Water (DMLW) proposes to convey approximately 19,950 acres (subject parcel) of State-owned land in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) through a noncompetitive public and charitable use conveyance.



Location: The subject parcel is located within DNR’s Southcentral Region, approximately two miles north of Houston in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, within Township 18 North, and Township 19 North, all Seward Meridian.

Begins: Jul 10, 2026

Ends: Aug 19, 2026

Contact: Daniel Jenkins

Email: dmlwprogramsupport@alaska.gov

Phone: 907-269-8609