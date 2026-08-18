The Big Lake Times Formally Requests an Extension of Time to Comment on the Proposed Land Giveaway in Houston

AI Profits Communities Suffer

Dennis Garrett submitted a public comment online to the Alaska Division of Mining, Land, and Water on 8/17/2026. Thank you for your input!

Comment:

I am writing to respectfully request an extension on the time to submit comments for this proposal. I, and many others, believe that the Public has had insufficient notice, time for meetings and discussions, and to comment, due to the nature of the Public Notice. A proposal of this scale, and with resultant potential effects on the future of our communities, deserves a much more engaged, transparent, and robust Public Process than a notice buried in amongst the others.

See also: https://www.thebiglaketimes.com/2026/08/13/big-lake-community-council-formally-requests-an-extension-for-houston-area-land-conveyance-to-aidea/