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Large industrial, energy projects planned for leased UA land at Port MacKenzie

ByEditor

Oct 9, 2026 #AISlop, #Alaska, #Datacenters, #Energy, #Pt MacKenzie, #Public Notices
Mat-Su Borough Alaska

The lease is tied to a proposal for a coal plant near Skwentna and additional projects on borough port land.

From: MatSu Sentinel

A company planning a new coal project in western Mat-Su has leased more than 800 acres of University of Alaska land near Port MacKenzie to build a large-scale industrial park and energy facilities.

Terra Energy signed a 20-year lease with UA in late May, according to university officials.

The lease could be in addition to nearby borough land that Terra said it intends to lease for similar projects, including data centers. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly early this year directed borough staff to work with Terra to identify companies interested in such developments, then voted to override Borough Mayor Edna DeVries’ veto of the measure.

Information UA released about Terra’s projects does not highlight data centers.

Full article at: https://www.matsusentinel.com/large-industrial-energy-projects-planned-for-leased-ua-land-at-port-mackenzie/

By Editor

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