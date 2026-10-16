Houston resident Doyle Duncan arrested in Big Lake assault

The Allegory of Justice

On October 14, 2026, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Alaska State Troopers received a report of an active disturbance involving a firearm, in the Big Lake area. Troopers responded and investigation led to the arrest of 57-year-old Houston resident Doyle Duncan for one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Assault in the Presence of a Child. Doyle Duncan was remanded to Matsu Pretrial. The investigation is on-going.