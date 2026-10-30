Wind Advisory for Big Lake Area

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE One product issued by NWS for: Big Lake AKNational Weather Service Anchorage AK639 AM AKDT Fri Oct 30 2026AKZ711-301900-/O.CON.PAFC.WI.Y.0034.000000T0000Z-261030T1900Z/Lower Matanuska Valley-Including the cities of Wasilla, Big Lake, and Palmer639 AM AKDT Fri Oct 30 2026...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKDT THIS MORNING...* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.* WHERE...Lower Matanuska Valley.* WHEN...Until 11 AM AKDT this morning.* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected near the Knik Valley, including in and around Butte and Palmer. Winds will steadily diminish through this afternoon.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for highprofile vehicles. Use extra caution. Post navigation Big Lake Lions Trunk or Treat