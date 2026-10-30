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Access and Transportation Community News Public Notices Watches and Warnings

Wind Advisory for Big Lake Area

ByEditor

Oct 30, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Weather
The Big Lake TimesThe Big Lake Times Big Lake Alaska Free Press 
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE One product issued by NWS for: Big Lake AK
National Weather Service Anchorage AK
639 AM AKDT Fri Oct 30 2026

AKZ711-301900-
/O.CON.PAFC.WI.Y.0034.000000T0000Z-261030T1900Z/
Lower Matanuska Valley-
Including the cities of Wasilla, Big Lake, and Palmer
639 AM AKDT Fri Oct 30 2026

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Lower Matanuska Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM AKDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few
  power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected near the Knik
  Valley, including in and around Butte and Palmer.  Winds will
  steadily diminish through this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

By Editor

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Access and Transportation Community News Public Notices Watches and Warnings

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