Wind Advisory for Big Lake Area

The Big Lake Times Big Lake Alaska Free Press

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE One product issued by NWS for: Big Lake AK

National Weather Service Anchorage AK

639 AM AKDT Fri Oct 30 2026



AKZ711-301900-

/O.CON.PAFC.WI.Y.0034.000000T0000Z-261030T1900Z/

Lower Matanuska Valley-

Including the cities of Wasilla, Big Lake, and Palmer

639 AM AKDT Fri Oct 30 2026



...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM AKDT THIS MORNING...



* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.



* WHERE...Lower Matanuska Valley.



* WHEN...Until 11 AM AKDT this morning.



* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few

power outages may result.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected near the Knik

Valley, including in and around Butte and Palmer. Winds will

steadily diminish through this afternoon.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.