William Murray III age 23, of Big Lake arrested on warrants

The Allegory of Justice

On 11/3/26 at 8:56 p.m., AST conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford Focus for equipment violations on Meadowood near Big Lake rd.

Investigation revealed the passenger William Murray III age 23, of Big Lake had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest for Assault 2, Assault 3, Assault 4 and leaving the scene of an accident. Murray was arrested, transported and remanded to MSPT in Palmer where his bail was set at $3,500.