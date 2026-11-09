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Urgent Weather Warning

ByEditor

Nov 9, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Weather 
AKZ701-711-100100-
/O.CON.PAFC.WW.Y.0052.261109T2100Z-261111T0000Z/
Anchorage-Lower Matanuska Valley-
Including the cities of Palmer, Anchorage, Eagle River, Eklutna, Big
Lake, and Wasilla
515 AM AKST Mon Nov 9 2026

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM
AKST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to
  2 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of
  an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph across parts of the
  Matanuska Valley.

* WHERE...Anchorage and Lower Matanuska Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 PM AKST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
  will impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Across
  the Matanuska Valley, gusty winds could bring down a few tree
  branches. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely
  become slick and hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong storm system moving across the Gulf
  of Alaska will bring a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain to much
  of the Anchorage Bowl and Matanuska Valley between this afternoon
  and early Tuesday afternoon.  Precipitation will likely start as
  all snow this afternoon, then begin mixing with freezing rain
  between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.  A transition to
  plain rain is possible by Tuesday morning as temperatures warm
  above freezing.  Uncertainty for the timing of precipitation type
  transition remains high regarding a later transition to rain and
  freezing rain possibly leading to higher snowfall totals. However,
  if warmer air moves in quicker, there will be less in the way of
  snow and ice accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.

By Editor

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