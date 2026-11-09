Urgent Weather Warning

AKZ701-711-100100- /O.CON.PAFC.WW.Y.0052.261109T2100Z-261111T0000Z/ Anchorage-Lower Matanuska Valley- Including the cities of Palmer, Anchorage, Eagle River, Eklutna, Big Lake, and Wasilla 515 AM AKST Mon Nov 9 2026 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM AKST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph across parts of the Matanuska Valley. * WHERE...Anchorage and Lower Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Across the Matanuska Valley, gusty winds could bring down a few tree branches. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong storm system moving across the Gulf of Alaska will bring a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain to much of the Anchorage Bowl and Matanuska Valley between this afternoon and early Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation will likely start as all snow this afternoon, then begin mixing with freezing rain between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. A transition to plain rain is possible by Tuesday morning as temperatures warm above freezing. Uncertainty for the timing of precipitation type transition remains high regarding a later transition to rain and freezing rain possibly leading to higher snowfall totals. However, if warmer air moves in quicker, there will be less in the way of snow and ice accumulations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.

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