The Mat-Su Borough are not sending delinquent tax notices this year due to our transition to a new property tax system.

If you’re a property owner, you can check the status of your tax account at the MSB MyProperty Site.

If your account’s status is “Please Call”, call the Tax Collection Office at 907-861-8610. Alternatively, you can email collections@matsu.gov.

We recommend you review your account to avoid accruing more penalties or interest.