Assembly Special Meeting Re: Election Certification Nov 17th 5 p.m. Assembly Chambers, 350 E Dahlia Ave, Palmer, AK 99645, USA. To Provide Public Comment Telephonically Call 1-855-225-2326 Assembly Regular Meeting To Provide Public Comment Telephonically Call 1-855-225-2326 Assembly Chambers, 350 E Dahlia Ave, Palmer, AK 99645, USA 6 p.m. Big Lake Community Council Board Meeting Susitna Brewing Company, 5120 S Big Lake Rd, Big Lake, AK 99652, USA 5:30 p.m. Post navigation Courtesy Delinquent Tax Notices will not be Sent in 2026