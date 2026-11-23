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Secure Linux Device

Linux Mint

Greetings, and Welcome to this brief Tutorial on an Easy Way to test out Linux Mint, without making any changes to your windows or apple machines, until or unless you want to.

As an example and encouragement I helped an AF Veteran who, until a few days ago, at 76 years young, have never known anything at all about Linux, and very little about windows. In just 38 minutes on my laptop, he’d completed all the tasks he’d used on his windows machines (and he isn’t very ‘techie’), plus, know how to administer his system in the Terminal!

So if he can do it, so can you.

When people hear “Linux”, they usually picture something like this:

That’s called ‘top’, and it tells you everything going on in your system. But you will learn what all that means and why it’s important, and also that this and any other feature of Linux like this will NOT hurt your machine.

Have you wished that you could just ASK your computer for help?

Just type man help [your problems] and hit ‘enter’.

Well, your system has all the help you can ask for, just type man help login, for example, and whatever…

RTFM! How to Read (and Understand) the Fantastic Man Pages in Linux The man pages, short for reference manual pages, are your keys to Linux. Everything you want to know is there – take it all in an run with it.

Now, the only way you can break your system is if you open up the terminal as Root and foolishly say “Hold my Beer!” and type in this:

rm -rf Command in Linux With Examples.

The “rm -rf /” Command:

You should always keep in mind that “rm -rf” is one of the most dangerous commands, that you should never run on a Linux system, especially as a root. The following command will clear everything on your root(/) partition.

$ sudo rm -rf /

Here is the Windows equivalent (there are many too easy ways: cmd – “rm -rf” equivalent for Windows? – Stack Overflow https://stackoverflow.com/questions/97875/rm-rf-equivalent-for-windows

And here is the Apple version: What will “rm -rf /” actually do?

I do not recommend to try it just to see what will happen. The rm command is used to delete files. The option -r or in its longer form –recursive is used to delete the files (as well as directories) recursively.

Now that you know that you cannot break your Linux system, let’s enter the World of Safe, Secure, Free, and Open-Source World of Linux.

We will be using “Linux Mint.” You will also discover there there is no need for any antivirus or similar software, because you cannot get an infection on your Linux machine!

https://linuxmint.com

Features

What is Linux Mint?

Linux Mint is an operating system for desktop and laptop computers. It is designed to work ‘out of the box’ and comes fully equipped with the apps most people need.

Web

Browse the Web, watch Youtube and Netflix with Firefox. Turn any website into a desktop app for immediate access.

And, try removepaywall.com to remove paywalls from sites. We’ll also get to ad-blockers and no-scripts. You will want to install uBlock Origin at a minimum.

Productivity

With LibreOffice’s complete office suite, use the word processor, make presentations, drawings, spreadsheets or even databases. Easily import from or export to PDF or Microsoft Office documents.

Gaming

Access more than 7,800 games with Steam. Install GOG to get even more.

Multimedia

Enjoy your music, watch TV and movies, listen to podcasts, Spotify and online radio. Edit and create videos or entire movies with Kdenlive.

Graphic Design

Work in 3D with Blender, draw or edit pictures in Gimp, use Inkscape for vector graphics.

Give it a try. You’ll Love it! Most of our users come from Windows and they never look back.

Why choose Linux Mint?

Easy to use, fast and comfortable.

Give your hardware the operating system it deserves and feel right at home.

OOTB

Everything just works “Out Of The Box”, without the need to configure anything or to install extra applications. It’s ready to go. Although it’s very configurable, everything is set and tuned nicely by default and no unnecessary questions are asked.

KISS

It’s very easy to use. It features an intuitive desktop and adopts KISS principles. Anyone can rapidly feel at home and use Linux Mint. User experience, workflow and comfort is key.

Home rule

It’s your computer, your rules. This is a key principle at Linux Mint. We don’t collect data, we don’t work against you. You’re the boss. Your operating system is designed to do what you want without getting in your way.

Rock solid

With centralized software updates, system snapshots, a unique Update Manager and the robustness of its Linux architecture, Linux Mint requires very little maintenance. It works, it’s safe and it doesn’t break.

Free and Open Source

It is completely free of cost and almost all of its components are Open Source. Linux Mint stands on the shoulder of giants, it is based on Debian and Ubuntu.

Community-centric

There is a tight bond and a great relationship between the development team and the community. We communicate with our users and constantly use their feedback to improve Linux Mint.

Have any questions?

Fun, helpful and passionate.

If you’re making your first steps with Linux don’t hesitate to join the forums. Linux users are often welcoming, helpful and eager to share their experience.

Is it free?

Yes, Linux Mint is completely free of charge. Almost everything in Linux Mint is also open-source.

Almost all the packages we distribute are open-source. You can find their source code on https://packages.ubuntu.com, http://packages.linuxmint.com or https://github.com/linuxmint. If you can’t find what you’re looking for contact us.

Will it work on my computer?

Yes, Linux Mint works on most computers. It can also be run from a live USB stick to make sure everything works fine without having to install anything.

Can I keep Windows?

Yes, you can have both Windows and Linux Mint. A menu asks you which one to use when you start the computer.

Will it suit my needs?

Hopefully. Linux Mint comes with what most people need out of the box as well as easy access to more than 60,000 software packages and 7,800 games.

Read More FAQ’s (Frequently Asked Questions).

Linux Mint Installation Guide

Linux Mint comes in the form of an ISO image (an .iso file) which can be used to make a bootable DVD or a bootable USB stick.

This guide will help you download the right ISO image, create your bootable media and install Linux Mint on your computer.

1. Live Thumbdrive/DVD Linux Download

Many Linux distributions offer an environment that you can boot your computer into without having to install anything to a hard drive. For some Linux distros, this is actually their main purpose. This is called a “live file system” and it allows you to boot into Linux like normal from a CD, DVD, or USB drive.

With a live file system, changes you make normally aren’t saved after a reboot. When you boot to a live CD/DVD/USB, system files and everything else are stored temporarily in RAM, and RAM is always cleared when a system shuts down or reboots.

Live file systems can have a variety of purposes. For example, Ubuntu gives you an option during installation to try out the operating system first. You can use Ubuntu like normal to get a feel for it by using the live file system. Once you’re done, you can exit and discard all changes or choose to proceed with installing to hard disk.

Other common uses for live file systems include troubleshooting, data recovery, and the like. If your PC is having problems, you can boot directly into a live CD and use troubleshooting utilities to diagnose the issue. Many Linux distros will come preloaded with various troubleshooting tools specifically for this purpose.

2. Linux Mint

Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu. Mint took an already user friendly distro and made it even simpler and more elegant. Mint developers also created the Cinnamon desktop environment, designed to restore some of the simplicity and traditional interface that they felt GNOME was losing.

It remains a great choice as a live OS because of how straight forward it is. Mint presents a soft learning curve and great introduction into the Linux world, which is sometimes exactly what you need with a live environment. The 64 and 32 bit ISO images are available on Mint’s download page, with options for Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments.

3. Choose the right edition

You can download Linux Mint from the Linux Mint website.

Read below to choose which edition and architecture are right for you.

Cinnamon, MATE or Xfce?

Linux Mint comes in 3 different flavors, each featuring a different desktop environment.

Cinnamon The most modern, innovative and full-featured desktop

MATE A more traditional, and faster desktop

Xfce The most lightweight desktop

The most popular version of Linux Mint is the Cinnamon edition. Cinnamon is primarily developed for and by Linux Mint. It is slick, beautiful, and full of new features.

Linux Mint is also involved in the development of MATE, a classic desktop environment which is the continuation of GNOME 2, Linux Mint’s default desktop between 2006 and 2011. Although it misses a few features and its development is slower than Cinnamon’s, MATE uses less resources and can run faster on older computers.

Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment. It doesn’t support as many features as Cinnamon or MATE, but it’s extremely stable and very light on resource usage.

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Of course, all three desktops are great and Linux Mint is extremely proud of each edition. Although there are more features and better support in some editions than others, and some do run faster and use less resources than others, they’re all great alternatives and choosing the right edition is largely a matter of taste.

Other than their features and performance, Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce also represent three different desktop environments, with different menus, different panels and configuration tools. The right one for you is the one where you feel at home.

If you are unsure which desktop to choose start with the Cinnamon edition. Try them all eventually when you have the time. All three of them have their own audience within the Linux Mint community and they’re all very popular.

4. Verify your ISO image

I’ve added my Big Lake Neighbor as a User of my System (you can have as many users as you like):

And you can set the level of access, and the groups they are allowed to access, as well as passphrase, image, etc. Very cool for a Family, Business, School, or Community Groups. No single user other that Root can break the system.

https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/rm-rf-command-in-linux-with-examples/#

Linux Mint Installation Guide

What is a Live-cd-dvd-linux-download