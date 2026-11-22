The Big Lake Times Big Lake Alaska Free Press

The state-owned railroad approved final plans for the spur line this week; the project is expected to cost $311 million, mostly funded by the federal government

Construction on the long-awaited Port MacKenzie railroad line may start in summer, the CEO of the Alaska Railroad said by phone Thursday evening.

The line, which will connect Port MacKenzie to the railroad’s main line, has been expected for almost 35 years and promises to generate an industrial boom for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough by unlocking an alternative to the Port of Alaska in Anchorage and the port of Seward.

The developers of an antimony mine and a coal-fired computing data center have already announced construction projects at the port in anticipation of the rail line.

This week, the board of directors for the state-owned railroad gave final approval for the $311 million rail line, which will be principally funded by a grant from the federal government. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority will provide $33 million in matching funds to unlock the grant, the railroad will pay additional costs from savings, and the Matanuska-Sustina Borough will provide cash, land and gravel to fulfill the remainder of the required match.

As planned, the 32-mile rail line will stretch from Cook Inlet northward, along the western fringe of the Mat-Su’s built-up area, to the railroad’s main line near Houston.

Source/Read More: https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/11/20/port-mackenzie-rail-construction-could-come-as-soon-as-summer-alaska-railroad-ceo-says/