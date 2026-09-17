Proposed Land Conveyance to Alaska Industrial Development Export Authority near Port MacKenzie

The Big Lake Times Big Lake Alaska Free Press

Requesting Input for ADL 234934: Proposed Noncompetitive Sale to Public and Charitable Use Applicant.

Comment Period Ends 5:00PM, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2026

The State of Alaska (State), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Division of Mining, Land and Water (DMLW) proposes to convey approximately 885 acres (subject parcel) of State-owned land in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) through a noncompetitive public and charitable use conveyance for the purpose of establishing rail-support and cargo logistics facilities necessary for scalable import and export activity at Port MacKenzie.

Location: The subject parcel is located within DNR’s Southcentral Region, approximately 27 miles southwest of Wasilla in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, within Sections 19, 30, and 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 West, Seward Meridian. See the attached vicinity map for details.

A copy of the Preliminary Decision containing the Amendment to the Southeast Susitna Area Plan and Land Classification Order is included with this publication in the attachments section below. For assistance in obtaining the documents by an alternative method, to request auxiliary aids, services, or special accommodations, contact DNR’s Public Information Centers on State work days, Monday through Friday, between 8:00AM and 4:30PM in Anchorage at 907-269-8400, Fairbanks at 907-451-2705, or the Southeast Land Office in Juneau at 907-465-3400 (TTY for the hearing impaired for all locations: 711 for Alaska relay or 800-770-8973), or go to https://dnr.alaska.gov/commis/pic/ for additional contact information. Individuals who require special assistance must request assistance from the Public Information Center in Anchorage no later than 5:00 PM, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2026.

Pursuant to AS 38.05.945 Notice, the public is invited to submit comment on the Preliminary Decision, Draft Area Plan Amendment and Draft Land Classification Order for which notice is being conducted concurrently. If commenting on more than one proposed action, separate comments should be submitted for each. The deadline for public comment is 5:00 PM, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2026.

Only persons from whom DNR DMLW Program Support receives timely, written comment during the identified comment period will be eligible to file an appeal of the Final Finding and Decision or related actions. Written comment may be received by email, fax, or postal mail.

You may comment on the Preliminary Decision by submitting written comments to the online public comment portal at:

https://dnr.alaska.gov/mlw/comment/subscribe/?topic=pmre-conveyance or by electronic mail at PMRE.conveyance@alaska.gov. Comments can also be submitted by facsimile at 907-269-8904, or by mail at 550 W. 7th Ave. Ste. 1050, Anchorage, AK, 99501. If you have questions, call Daniel Jenkins at 907-269-8609.

If no significant change is required, the Preliminary Decision and related actions including any minor changes and a summary of comments and responses, will be issued as the Final Finding and Decision, Area Plan Amendment SC-08-001A05 and Land Classification Order NO. CL SC-08-001A05 without further notice. A copy of the Final Finding and Decision and the related actions will be sent to any persons who commented timely on the Preliminary Decision.

DNR reserves the right to waive technical defects in this notice.

https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Notices/View.aspx?id=225174

Attachments