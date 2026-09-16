Michael Pulliam of Houston charged with Big Lake resident Devin Blawatt’s murder

Crime and Justice

AK26091471

Location: Houston

Type: Homicide

Dispatch Text:

On September 14, 2026, at 9:08 pm, the Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported shooting in the area of West King John Drive Houston. Upon arrival, Troopers located 43-year-old Devin Blawat of Big Lake deceased with a gunshot wound.

The Southcentral Major Crimes Unit assumed case responsibility. After an initial investigation, Troopers arrested 72-year-old Michael Pulliam of Houston on charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree, Manslaughter, one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree, and one count of Assault in the 4th Degree.

Pulliam was transported to Mat-Su Pretrial. Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.