Antimony

Related to the new Antimony plant at Pt. MacKenzie

Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project Plan of Operations Approval (F20263042POOA) and Reclamation Plan Approval (F20263042RPA) – Application of Exploration Bulk Sampling Activities Within the Yentna and McGrath Mining Districts

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC AND REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has received requests to issue a Plan of Operations and Reclamation Plan Approvals for the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project to support a bulk sampling program and small-scale refining pilot plant to test and determine the feasibility of producing antimony concentrate and refined antimony trisulfide. This application includes state lands approximately 80 miles southwest of Trapper Creek and private land within the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

This notice is pertaining to the Department’s review and adjudication of Alaska Range Resources LLC. (ARR) application submissions, which includes their Plan of Operations, Reclamation, and Closure Plans. The activities located on State of Alaska Lands are subject to AS 38.05 (Alaska Land Act), AS 27.19 (Reclamation), and Alaska Administrative Code, Title 11 (Natural Resources) Chapter 86 (Mining Rights) and Chapter 97 (Mining Reclamation). The activities solely located on Matanuska-Susitna Borough lands are only subject to AS 27.19 and 11 AAC 97.

APPLICANT: ARR

PROJECT NAME: Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project Alaska

GEOGRAPHIC LOCATIONS: Skwentna River, Portage Creek, Styx River, and Knik Arm

LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS:

State Land:

Sections 28, 32, 33, Township 22 North, Range 18 West, Seward Meridian

Sections 27, 28, 33, 34, Township 22 North, Range 19 West, Seward Meridian

Section 10, Township 20 North, Range 21 West, Seward Meridian

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (Port MacKenzie):

Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 4 West, Seward Meridian

REQUESTED ACTIVITY: ARR proposes to collect bulk antimony ore samples at the remote Styx and Stibium prospects through excavation, drilling, blasting, and trail construction; transporting this material to the Whiskey Bravo site for crushing, screening, and XRT ore sorting; and subsequently shipping the resulting concentrate to Port MacKenzie, where a small-scale pilot plant will further process, refine, and package antimony trisulfide using milling, flotation, hydrometallurgical refining, and controlled chemical handling. Both sites include detailed plans for fuel and water management, waste handling, and construction of lined disposal facilities, as well as requirements for reclamation such as backfilling, contouring disturbed areas, capping tailings with geomembrane liners, revegetation, equipment removal, and long-term monitoring supported by financial assurance mechanisms.

DEADLINE FOR COMMENTS: October 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM

This is a notice provided to the public and you are invited to comment on this activity. The purpose of this notice is to gather input before a decision is made on this activity. To ensure consideration, written comments must be received by the Division of Mining, Land and Water at the Fairbanks Mine permitting Office, 3700 Airport Way, Fairbanks, Alaska 99709 on or before 5:00 PM on the date noted above.

Written comments, questions concerning this activity or request to view the full application packet should be directed to William Groom, Telephone (907) 451-2788, or email william.groom@alaska.gov.

After review and adjudication, we may issue an authorization with stipulations for the activity. The activity may be modified during the review and adjudication process.

DNR-DMLW complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Individuals with disabilities who may need auxiliary aids, services or special modifications to comment should contact Alaska Relay at 711 or 800-770-8973 for TTY services.

The DMLW reserves the right to waive technical defects in this notice.

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