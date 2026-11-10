The Big Lake Times

Local, Trusted, Original - True Free Press

Support The Big Lake Times
Access and Transportation Community Education Public Notices Watches and Warnings

UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSURES

ByEditor

Nov 10, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Public Notices

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

REGIONS 1–5 — CLOSED

All schools in Regions 1–5 are closed today.

The previously announced two-hour delay has been changed to a full closure.

Due to deteriorating road conditions and the forecast for worsening weather throughout the day, schools in Regions 1–5 are closed.

Activities: All elementary and middle school activities are canceled. A decision regarding high school after-school activities will be announced by noon.

By Editor

Related Post

Community Crime and Justice

Alexis Sutton, age 21, of Houston, arrested

Nov 9, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Cecil Roberts, age 60, of Houston, arrested

Nov 9, 2026 Editor
Access and Transportation Community News Public Notices Science

Urgent Weather Warning

Nov 9, 2026 Editor

Leave a Reply

You missed

Access and Transportation Community Education Public Notices Watches and Warnings

UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSURES

November 10, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Alexis Sutton, age 21, of Houston, arrested

November 9, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Cecil Roberts, age 60, of Houston, arrested

November 9, 2026 Editor
Access and Transportation Community News Public Notices Science

Urgent Weather Warning

November 9, 2026 Editor