UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSURES

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 REGIONS 1–5 — CLOSED All schools in Regions 1–5 are closed today. The previously announced two-hour delay has been changed to a full closure. Due to deteriorating road conditions and the forecast for worsening weather throughout the day, schools in Regions 1–5 are closed. Activities: All elementary and middle school activities are canceled. A decision regarding high school after-school activities will be announced by noon. Post navigation Alexis Sutton, age 21, of Houston, arrested