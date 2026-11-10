UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSURES

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

REGIONS 1–5 — CLOSED

All schools in Regions 1–5 are closed today.

The previously announced two-hour delay has been changed to a full closure.

Due to deteriorating road conditions and the forecast for worsening weather throughout the day, schools in Regions 1–5 are closed.

Activities: All elementary and middle school activities are canceled. A decision regarding high school after-school activities will be announced by noon.