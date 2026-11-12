James Segerson arrested for disorderly conduct

The Allegory of Justice

Alaska State Troopers initially contacted James Segerson after receiving a complaint that he was yelling and causing a disturbance in the roadway near his residence. He was located walking in the road, warned about his behavior, and issued a 12-hour disorderly conduct warning.

Later that morning, Troopers received another complaint that James was yelling and disturbing the occupants of a nearby residence. Upon arrival, Troopers found personal belongings placed in the roadway, creating a traffic hazard, which James admitted to placing there. James was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and transported to Mat-Su Pretrial for remand.