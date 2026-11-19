If Thanksgiving groceries would help stretch your budget this year, we’d love to see you at Thanksgiving Blessing. Each November, Food Bank of Alaska and our community partners share free groceries so more of our neighbors can make Thanksgiving dinner at home.

Whether it’s your first time or you’ve been coming for years, check your pickup site before you head out. And if you know someone who can’t make it, a quick “Want me to pick up your Thanksgiving groceries?” might be just the offer they need.

Download the flyer here

Thanksgiving Blessing is free, and there’s no need to register in advance. Volunteers will help you register when you arrive at your distribution site. There’s no income requirement, and you don’t need to receive SNAP to participate.

What to bring

Please bring something that shows your home ZIP code, such as a piece of mail, utility bill, or another document with your address. Volunteers use this information to help direct you to the appropriate Thanksgiving Blessing site.

No government-issued photo ID is required.

Read more at https://blog.foodbankofalaska.org/make-a-plan-for-thanksgiving-blessing