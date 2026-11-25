Champion small businesses nationwide and #ShopSmall on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Please join SBA and organizations across the country as they celebrate small business contributions to their communities by shopping at a small business on November 28, Small Business Saturday.

Join the highly successful team of SBA and American Express in kicking off the 2026 holiday season. Support our nation’s more than 36.2 million independent businesses this Small Business Saturday and all holiday season long.

How you can participate

Shoppers

Find small businesses participating in Small Business Saturday in your area

Small business owners

Get free Small Business Saturday marketing materials – including sample posters, and social media resources

Partner organizations

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-33-C. SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

First observed in the United States on November 27, 2010, Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively. By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. Small Business Saturday is a registered trademark of American Express.

How to support Alaska’s small businesses

• Use the BuyAlaska Directory: Check it out to find businesses online and in your community, and take a look at the 2026 Holiday Gift Guide.

• Support co-ops: Explore the Alaska Cooperative Development Center’s list of Alaskan co-ops and shop local, online or in person.

• The Big Lake Chamber of Commerce points to dozens of local businesses, all invested in advancing Big Lake.

Small Business Saturday will be celebrated throughout the Mat-Su on Nov. 28, featuring shops and restaurants, pop-ups and markets, artists and artisans.

Shopping locally, we leave with more than a product or service. Our purchase is an investment in Big Lake and the Mat-Su, a love letter to the community, showing that we believe in our future and ability to thrive. As of 2024, more than 99% of Alaska’s businesses are classified as small, employing nearly 140,000 Alaskans. It allows businesses to order their next batch of inventory or hire a high school student for their first job.