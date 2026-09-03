Extension to Public Comment Period – Proposed Land Conveyance to Alaska Industrial Development Export Authority near the city of Houston

The Big Lake Times

Extension to the public comment period for ADL 234762: Proposed Noncompetitive Sale to Public and Charitable Use Applicant

EXTENDED COMMENT PERIOD ENDS 5:00PM, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2026

On July 10, 2026, the Department of Natural Resources began a scoping process to request public input on a proposed conveyance of approximately 19,950 acres of State-owned land (subject parcel) in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) through a noncompetitive public and charitable use conveyance. The original comment period was scheduled to run from July 10 to August 19, 2026. The new deadline for comments is now September 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM.

The State of Alaska (State), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Division of Mining, Land and Water (DMLW) proposes to convey approximately 19,950 acres (subject parcel) of State-owned land in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) through a noncompetitive public and charitable use conveyance.

During the extended public comment period the Department of Natural Resources intends to host two virtual meetings that will be open to the public. Meeting details are forthcoming and will be announced on the Alaska Online Public Notice System when finalized. Notices may be periodically updated, please refer to the Alaska Online Public Notice System to receive the most up-to-date information.

Location: The subject parcel is located within DNR’s Southcentral Region, approximately two miles north of Houston in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, within Township 18 North, and Township 19 North, all Seward Meridian.

To obtain a copy of the Preliminary Decision, Amendment to the Southeast Susitna Area Plan, Land Classification Order, Mineral Order, or instructions on submitting comment, go to https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/. For assistance in obtaining the documents by an alternative method, to request auxiliary aids, services, or special accommodations, contact DNR’s Public Information Centers on State work days, Monday through Friday, between 8:00AM and 4:30PM in Anchorage at 907-269-8400, Fairbanks at 907-451-2705, or the Southeast Land Office in Juneau at 907-465-3400 (TTY for the hearing impaired for all locations: 711 for Alaska relay or 800-770-8973), or go to https://dnr.alaska.gov/commis/pic/ for additional contact information. Individuals who require special assistance must request assistance from the Public Information Center in Anchorage no later than 4:00 PM, Wednesday, AUGUST 19, 2026.

Pursuant to AS 38.05.945 Notice, the public is invited to submit comment on the Preliminary Decision, Draft Area Plan Amendment, Draft Land Classification Order, and Draft Mineral Order for which notice is being conducted concurrently. If commenting on more than one proposed action, separate comments should be submitted for each. THE DEADLINE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT IS 5:00 PM, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14. Only persons from whom DNR DMLW receives timely, written comment during the identified comment period will be eligible to file an appeal of the Final Finding and Decision or related actions. Written comment may be received by email, fax, or postal mail. To submit comments or for direct inquiries, contact Daniel Jenkins: dmlwprogramsupport@alaska.gov, fax # 907-269-8916, or 550 W. 7th Ave. Ste. 1050, Anchorage, AK, 99501. If you have questions, call Daniel Jenkins at 907-269-8609.

If no significant change is required, the Preliminary Decision and related actions including any minor changes and a summary of comments and responses, will be issued as the Final Finding and Decision, Area Plan Amendment SC-08-001A04, Land Classification Order NO SC-08-001A04, Mineral Order 1330 without further notice. A copy of the Final Finding and Decision and the related actions will be sent to any persons who commented timely on the Preliminary Decision.

The complete Preliminary Decision, vicinity map, and application from AIDEA for a public and charitable use conveyance are included as attachments to this notice.

The original public notice can be viewed here: https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Notices/View.aspx?id=224431

DNR reserves the right to waive technical defects in this notice.