Free Junk Car Removal Program

Free junk car removal

Vehicle Removal

Call the contractor DeBack Auto Salvage to schedule a tow: 907-414-1902

A request can be made by any borough resident regarding a junk vehicle on their private property

The contractor will determine the best time to schedule a pick up

A form will be supplied by the contractor upon their arrival

Program Details

Reimburses a hauler for removing a junk vehicle from a private property

Program will continue through June 30, 2027 or until funding is depleted

Up to three vehicles per parcel per fiscal year can be removed as budget allows and is non-transferable

Applies to passenger vehicles/pick-up trucks, not to exceed 15k pounds

Vehicles must be free of debris and garbage

Borough resident has the option of either having junk vehicles removed or dropping them off to the two contractors listed below.

Only DeBach Auto Salvage handles both pick-ups and drop-offs

Free Vehicle Drop-Offs are Available

at both these locations free of charge Contractor is Available 12pm- 6pm, Saturdays only

PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE

Debach Auto Salvage

6450 W. Jakes Road,

Wasilla, Ak, 99645

907-414-1902