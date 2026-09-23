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Access and Transportation Community Crime and Justice Government

Free Junk Car Removal Program

ByEditor

Sep 23, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Houston, #Junk car removal, #MSB, #Services
Free junk car removal

Vehicle Removal

  • Call the contractor DeBack Auto Salvage to schedule a tow: 907-414-1902
  • A request can be made by any borough resident regarding a junk vehicle on their private property
  • The contractor will determine the best time to schedule a pick up
  • A form will be supplied by the contractor upon their arrival

Program Details

  • Reimburses a hauler for removing a junk vehicle from a private property
  • Program will continue through June 30, 2027 or until funding is depleted
  • Up to three vehicles per parcel per fiscal year can be removed as budget allows and is non-transferable
  • Applies to passenger vehicles/pick-up trucks, not to exceed 15k pounds
  • Vehicles must be free of debris and  garbage
  • Borough resident has the option of either having junk vehicles removed or dropping them off to the two contractors listed below.
  • Only DeBach Auto Salvage handles  both pick-ups and drop-offs

Free Vehicle Drop-Offs are Available

at both these locations free of charge Contractor is Available 12pm- 6pm, Saturdays only

PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE

Debach Auto Salvage

6450 W. Jakes Road,
Wasilla, Ak, 99645

907-414-1902

By Editor

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