Free Junk Car Removal Program

Vehicle Removal Call the contractor DeBack Auto Salvage to schedule a tow: 907-414-1902 A request can be made by any borough resident regarding a junk vehicle on their private property The contractor will determine the best time to schedule a pick up A form will be supplied by the contractor upon their arrival Program Details Reimburses a hauler for removing a junk vehicle from a private property Program will continue through June 30, 2027 or until funding is depleted Up to three vehicles per parcel per fiscal year can be removed as budget allows and is non-transferable Applies to passenger vehicles/pick-up trucks, not to exceed 15k pounds Vehicles must be free of debris and garbage Borough resident has the option of either having junk vehicles removed or dropping them off to the two contractors listed below. Only DeBach Auto Salvage handles both pick-ups and drop-offs Free Vehicle Drop-Offs are Available at both these locations free of charge Contractor is Available 12pm- 6pm, Saturdays only PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE Debach Auto Salvage 6450 W. Jakes Road,Wasilla, Ak, 99645 907-414-1902 Post navigation Ballot Propositions for Nov. 2026 Election: What MSB Residents Need to know. MSB to Prohibit Acquisition, Installation, And Operation Of Automated License Plate Reader Systems And Associated Mass Surveillance Technology.