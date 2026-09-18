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Emery Omiak and Charlotte Analoak arrested in Big Lake assault

ByEditor

Sep 18, 2026 #Alaska, #AST, #Big Lake, #Crime
Crime and JusticeCrime and Justice

Pair are facing charges of Assault in the Fourth Degree / Interfering with Report of Crime Involving Domestic Violence

On 09-17-26 AST responded to Big Lake for a report of an active disturbance, investigation revealed that Emery Omiak (Age 41 Male) and Charlotte Analoak (Age 44 Female) had assaulted another member of their family.

In the process Emery attempted to prevent that family member from making a report of the crime involving domestic violence. Both Emery and Charlotte were arrested and transported to MSPT where they were remanded without bail.

By Editor

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