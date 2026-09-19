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Larry Mayo of Houston violates numerous laws

ByEditor

Sep 19, 2026 #Alaska, #Crime, #Houston
JusticeThe Allegory of Justice

Location: Houston

Type: Sub Legal Moose, Unlawful Possession and Transport, MIW4

Dispatch Text:

On 09/17/2026 at approximately 2021 hours (8:21 p.m.), Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report of a sub legal moose that was shot near La Rae Rd. in Houston

AWT responded and investigation revealed that Larry Mayo, age 67, of Houston, shot from across the roadway and towards a building on private property at a moose killing it. 

The moose was then drug by a truck to Larry Mayo’s residence nearby.  Larry Mayo was issued citations for a mandatory court appearance for Take Moose Closed Season, Unlawful Possession and Transport, and 2 counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

The moose was given to charity. 

By Editor

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