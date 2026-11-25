The Big Lake Times Big Lake Alaska Free Press

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Blake.

On November 24, 2026, at about 4:59 pm the Alaska State Troopers were notified that a female had been injured by an airplane propeller at the Big Lake Airport. Troopers, fire, and EMS immediately responded.

A preliminary investigation determined that 38-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Blake was driving a vehicle on the taxiway when a Taylorcraft F19 landed at the airport and began moving from the runway to the taxiway.

While the plane was stopped and waiting for the vehicle to move off the taxiway, Blake exited the vehicle, approached the running aircraft, and walked into the airplane’s propeller while it was stationary.

The woman gestured at the pilot and continued to move toward the aircraft before she walked into its propeller, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel.

Troopers don’t believe Blake intentionally walked into the propeller, McDaniel said.

The pilot also shut off the engine to try to stop the propeller as Blake continued to walk toward the plane, he said.

But McDaniel said investigators are unsure why Blake was at the airport. The woman doesn’t appear to be connected to the pilot or airport, he said.

The pilot was uninjured, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. No passengers were on board, according to information from the FAA.

The investigation has thus far been unable to provide a reason the victim was driving a vehicle in a restricted area. Signs are posted warning drivers that vehicles are prohibited in that area.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene. The NTSB has been notified. The female’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.