Are you owed money? Here is a free, official site to check Unclaimed Property

Money

MissingMoney is a FREE and SECURE website

What is Unclaimed Property?

MissingMoney is a FREE and SECURE website endorsed by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) to search for and claim financial assets that have become inactive and turned over to state unclaimed property programs as required by law for safekeeping.

Types of property being safeguarded include uncashed checks from corporations, financial institutions, banks, insurance companies and municipalities, inactive stock and brokerage accounts, unclaimed safe deposit boxes, and more. There are millions of properties totaling billions of dollars available to search and claim on https://missingmoney.com/

MissingMoney.com is the official Unclaimed Property website of the National Association of State Treasurers

US State Governments and several Canadian Provinces, through their partnership with the leading, trusted authority in unclaimed property—the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA)—provide this free, safe, and secure site to the public. New properties are added daily, so start your search now and check back often!