2026 Alaska Voter Guide

Election info

What you need to know

What you need to know

The Alaska Beacon staff, in a collaboration with Anchorage Daily News, Alaska Public Media and KTOO, asked every Alaska candidate for U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor and legislature their positions on several questions, drawing from input from readers. Most candidates responded to the questionnaire. Along with their answers, the guide includes some basic biographical information, their party affiliation, whether they are incumbents and links to their campaign sites. The guide also includes information about each district, as well as the term length and salary for each position.

https://alaskabeacon.com/voter-guides/2026-voter-guide

August 18

Primary Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

See also: https://www.thebiglaketimes.com/2026/06/10/alaska-election-information/

All information herein is presented without any bias, political leanings, or attempt to influence. I ask only that the Reader consider this information the same way, without prejudice, because an informed voter who has not succumbed to the flood of false and misleading ads of every type and kind, will always make the best choices for their community and themselves. All information has sources provided, and this site was created and maintained by a human: No AIslop, Bots, algorithms, tracking, or malware.

Alaska Elections:

IMPORTANT: You may have been illegally removed from the Alaska Voter Rolls by the totally clean director of Elections. To check your status go to: Voter Information Lookup https://myvoterportal.alaska.gov/

Primary Elections are held on the third Tuesday in August of even numbered years. REAA Elections are held annually on the first Tuesday in October. General Elections are held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even numbered years. Presidential Elections are held every four years during the General Election.

Upcoming Elections

Primary Election

August 18, 2026

REAA Election

October 6, 2026

General Election

November 3, 2026

Candidates This page has the breakdown of the Candidates Name, contact info, Statement, website, party, etc. for:

GOVERNOR / LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

UNITED STATES SENATOR

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

Federal Representative Elections:

Where the money came from 2025-2026

Out-of-state donors funded 88.4% of this race’s $19.49M — a notably out-of-state-funded contest. So when you see the ads that decry “Special Interest, Outside Money”, you can see it for yourself, as the light is shined on otherwise “Dark Money”.

Source: https://www.opensecrets.org/elections/alaska/federal/alaska-senate/individual_donors?cycle=2026

More: (Source: https://www.opensecrets.org/elections/alaska/federal/alaska-senate/industries?cycle=2026 )

Useful Links:

Are your representatives working with the Israel lobby?

Follow the money and find out: https://www.trackaipac.com/states/alaska?rq=Alaska

General Election Information

Ballot Information

View the general candidate list and find contact information, links to candidate pages and email addresses.



Find information about ballot measure(s) appearing on the general election ballot.



General sample ballots posted approximately 50 days prior to Election Day.



Official election pamphlet posted no later than 22 days prior to Election Day.



Election Day

Alaska’s General Election

In accordance with Alaska law, all general elections will be conducted by Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). RCV allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Only the top four candidates who received the greatest number of votes for any office in the primary will appear on the general election ballot. There will still be a space for write-in candidates. For a candidate to win, they must receive a majority (50% + 1) of total votes cast. If no candidate receives a majority of 1st choice votes in the 1st round of counting, more rounds of counting continue until a candidate reaches a majority.

If a candidate is registered as affiliated with a political party or group, it does not imply the candidate is nominated by, endorsed by, approved of, or associated with that particular party or group.



Judicial candidates filing for retention will appear on the general election ballot.



A space will be provided on the general election ballot for voters to record the name of a write-in candidate.



Learn more about ranked choice voting HERE.

Primary Elections are held on the third Tuesday in August of even numbered years. REAA Elections are held annually on the first Tuesday in October. General Elections are held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even numbered years. Presidential Elections are held every four years during the General Election.

REAA Recall Election

June 30, 2026

Primary Election

August 18, 2026

REAA Election

October 6, 2026

Alaska Primary Elections information: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/election-information/#PRIM

Alaska Primary Candidate List: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/candidates/?election=26prim

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Elections

https://matsu.gov/elections

Visit Open Secrets to view the funding for Alaskan candidates. Select an election cycle to view information on this race’s candidates including total raised, spent, cash on hand, and the date of the candidate’s last report.

Using the left sidebar, explore contributions by industry, view data on PAC donations, and see contribution information by geography including in-state vs. out-of-state donations.