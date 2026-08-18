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Today is Primary Election Day

ByEditor

Aug 18, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Crime, #Government, #Houston, #Politics, #Primary Election, #Public Notices
Election infoElection info

Polls open at 7 a.m.

Primary Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

Precinct and Polling Places

If you don’t know your assigned polling place, you may find it online by using the Alaska State Division of Elections Online Polling Place Locator, or contact the Borough Clerk’s Office at (907)861-8683 or the Alaska State Division of Elections at 1 (866) 952-8683 (toll free).

30-555 Big Lake

Assembly District 5

Faith Bible Fellowship Church

View Precinct Map

30-580 Houston

Assembly District 7

Houston City Hall

View Precinct Map

30-605 Willow

Assembly District 7

Willow Community Center

View Precinct Map

Related: https://www.thebiglaketimes.com/2026/08/16/2026-alaska-voter-guide/

By Editor

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