Today is Primary Election Day

Polls open at 7 a.m. Primary Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Precinct and Polling Places If you don’t know your assigned polling place, you may find it online by using the Alaska State Division of Elections Online Polling Place Locator, or contact the Borough Clerk’s Office at (907)861-8683 or the Alaska State Division of Elections at 1 (866) 952-8683 (toll free). 30-555 Big Lake Assembly District 5 Faith Bible Fellowship Church View Precinct Map 30-580 Houston Assembly District 7 Houston City Hall View Precinct Map 30-605 Willow Assembly District 7 Willow Community Center View Precinct Map Related: https://www.thebiglaketimes.com/2026/08/16/2026-alaska-voter-guide/ Post navigation Area Sport Fishing Reports: Mat-Su The Big Lake Times Formally Requests an Extension of Time to Comment on the Proposed Land Giveaway in Houston