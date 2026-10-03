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For over 20 years, October has been a time to spotlight a topic that impacts all of us, every day: cybersecurity. In this brief article, we’ll look at ways to protect yourself and your business from scams and other threats. I’ll be adding more tips and tools in future installments to this series.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month—a time dedicated for public and private sector organizations to come together to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026 urges every individual, organization, and community to proactively strengthen America’s digital defenses, emphasizing that resilience starts now and every action counts.

This year’s theme is Securing the Next 250, which recognizes the nation’s 250th anniversary and focuses on building a secure digital future for America’s next era.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the federal lead for the campaign, provides resources for organizations to help educate employees and other organizations that are connected in some way. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is supported by corporations, government agencies, businesses, tribes, non-profits and professionals committed to cybersecurity education and protecting our communities.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Toolkit https://www.cisa.gov/resources-tools/resources/cybersecurity-awareness-month-toolkit CISA has tools to help organizations build their own Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaigns.

Ways to avoid becoming the victim of identity theft, fraud and malicious crime threats through hacking, spyware, virus infections, cyber bullying and other attacks.

I will be posting the slides from a course I gave, and plan to give soon at the Big Lake Public Library. Here are a few samples:

By Dennis Garrett