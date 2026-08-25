Dolly Parton, The Queen of Country and a True American Treasure, passes at age 80.

Dolly Parton 2022

by Dennis R. Garrett

Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean (née Parton; January 19, 1946 – August 25, 2026) was an American singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman. After achieving success as a songwriter for other artists, Parton’s debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, was released in 1967, commencing a career spanning 60 years and 50 studio albums. Referred to as the “Queen of Country”, Parton was one of the most-honored female country performers in history and received various accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards and three Emmy Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards (along with receiving the 2025 Jean Hersholt humanitarian honorary Oscar), six Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award.

Parton sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists ever. Her music includes Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)-certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards. She had 25 singles reach No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts, a record for a female artist (tied with Reba McEntire). She had 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and she had 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. Her 49th and final solo studio album, Rockstar (2023), became her highest-charting Billboard 200 album, peaking at number three.

Parton composed over 3,000 songs, including “I Will Always Love You” (a two-time U.S. country chart-topper and an international hit for Whitney Houston and sold 40 million copies worldwide), “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors” and “9 to 5”. As an actress, she starred in the films 9 to 5 (1980) and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), for each of which she earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress, as well as Rhinestone (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992), and Joyful Noise (2012).

Since the mid-1980s, Parton supported many charitable efforts, particularly in the area of literacy, primarily through her Dollywood Foundation. Her literacy program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is a part of the Dollywood Foundation, was founded in honor of her father, who never learned to read or write. It mails one book per month to each enrolled child from the time of their birth until they enter kindergarten. Over 1600 local communities provide the Imagination Library to almost 850,000 children each month across the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.[204] In February 2018, she donated her 100 millionth free book, a copy of Parton’s children’s picture book Coat of Many Colors, to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. and was honored by the Library on account of the “charity sending out its 100 millionth book”.

In February 2025, Indiana governor Mike Braun declined to continue a state 50% match for Parton’s Imagination Library. Dollywood Foundation President Jeff Conyers said, “We are hopeful that Governor Braun and the Indiana Legislature will continue this vital investment by restoring the state’s funding match for local Imagination Library programs.” Braun would soon afterwards task his wife Maureen with finding ways to keep the Imagination Library’s Indiana chapter alive.

For her work in literacy, Parton received awards including the Association of American Publishers Honors Award (2000), Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval (2001) (the first time the seal had been awarded to a person), American Association of School Administrators – Galaxy Award (2002), National State Teachers of the Year – Chasing Rainbows Award (2002) and Parents as Teachers National Center – Child and Family Advocacy Award (2003).

On May 8, 2009, Parton gave the commencement speech at the graduation ceremony for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s College of Arts and Sciences. During the ceremony, she received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the university. It was only the second honorary degree given by the university and in presenting the degree, the university’s Chancellor, Jimmy Cheek, said, “Because of her career not just as a musician and entertainer, but for her role as a cultural ambassador, philanthropist and lifelong advocate for education, it is fitting that she be honored with an honorary degree from the flagship educational institution of her home state.”

In 2006, Parton published a cookbook, Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter and Lots of Good Food.

The Dollywood Foundation, funded from Parton’s profits, has brought jobs and tax revenues to a previously depressed region. Parton also worked to raise money for other causes, including the American Red Cross and HIV/AIDS-related charities.

In December 2006, Parton pledged $500,000 toward a proposed $90 million hospital and cancer center to be constructed in Sevierville in the name of Robert F. Thomas, the physician who delivered her. She announced a benefit concert to raise additional funds for the project. The concert played to about 8,000 people. That same year, Parton and Emmylou Harris allowed use of their music in a PETA ad campaign that encouraged pet owners to keep their dogs indoors rather than chained outside. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dolly_Parton