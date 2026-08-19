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Community Crime and Justice

Warrant Arrest and Fugitive from Justice-Big Lake

ByEditor

Aug 19, 2026 #Alaska, #Big Lake, #Crime
JusticeThe Allegory of Justice

On 8/18/2026, at approximately 3 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers contacted Lindsay Swisher at a residence in Big Lake.

Investigation revealed that Lindsay had an extraditable warrant out of Colorado. Lindsay was arrested on her warrant and charged with the crime of Fugitive from Justice. Lindsay was transported to Matsu Pretrial where she was remanded and held on no bail.

By Editor

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