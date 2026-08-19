Warrant Arrest and Fugitive from Justice-Big Lake

On 8/18/2026, at approximately 3 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers contacted Lindsay Swisher at a residence in Big Lake. Investigation revealed that Lindsay had an extraditable warrant out of Colorado. Lindsay was arrested on her warrant and charged with the crime of Fugitive from Justice. Lindsay was transported to Matsu Pretrial where she was remanded and held on no bail. Post navigation The Big Lake Times Formally Requests an Extension of Time to Comment on the Proposed Land Giveaway in Houston Alaska 2026 Primary Election Unofficial Results