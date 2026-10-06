Robert Reid rams numerous vehicles, injuring 4

The Allegory of Justice

On 10/05/2026 at approximately 2218 hours (10:18 p.m.), AST received a report of a vehicle collision and disturbance involving multiple subjects at a residence in Houston.

Troopers responded and investigation revealed that Robert Reid, age 48 of Wasilla, had intentionally rammed his vehicle into another individual’s vehicle at their residence while it was parked. The passenger of the vehicle that was rammed sustained minor injuries.

Robert Reid had damaged three other of their vehicles the previous day as well. Four of the victim’s vehicles in total were damaged by Robert Reid. Robert Reid was arrested and remanded to MSPT for Assault 3 and Criminal Mischief 3 x2.