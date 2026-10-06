The Big Lake Times

Local, Trusted, Original - True Free Press

Support The Big Lake Times
Crime and Justice

Robert Reid rams numerous vehicles, injuring 4

ByEditor

Oct 6, 2026 #Alaska, #AST, #Crime, #Houston
JusticeThe Allegory of Justice

On 10/05/2026 at approximately 2218 hours (10:18 p.m.), AST received a report of a vehicle collision and disturbance involving multiple subjects at a residence in Houston.

Troopers responded and investigation revealed that Robert Reid, age 48 of Wasilla, had intentionally rammed his vehicle into another individual’s vehicle at their residence while it was parked. The passenger of the vehicle that was rammed sustained minor injuries.

Robert Reid had damaged three other of their vehicles the previous day as well. Four of the victim’s vehicles in total were damaged by Robert Reid. Robert Reid was arrested and remanded to MSPT for Assault 3 and Criminal Mischief 3 x2.

By Editor

Related Post

Community Crime and Justice

Walter Analoak, age 43 of Big Lake, assaulted a family member in the presence of a child.

Oct 5, 2026 Editor
Access and Transportation Big Lake Alaska, fishing, watersports recreation Community Crime and Justice Education Government Hunting Mining and Minerals Money and finance News OpEd Politics Science Tech

The Big Lake Times Endorses and Supports Doug Massie Alaska State House District 30

Oct 3, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice Education Events Government Money and finance News Politics Tech

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Oct 3, 2026 Editor

Leave a Reply

You missed

Crime and Justice

Robert Reid rams numerous vehicles, injuring 4

October 6, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice

Walter Analoak, age 43 of Big Lake, assaulted a family member in the presence of a child.

October 5, 2026 Editor
Community Education Food Government Humor Politics Science Tech

Sunday Funny Pages

October 4, 2026 Editor
Access and Transportation Big Lake Alaska, fishing, watersports recreation Community Crime and Justice Education Government Hunting Mining and Minerals Money and finance News OpEd Politics Science Tech

The Big Lake Times Endorses and Supports Doug Massie Alaska State House District 30

October 3, 2026 Editor