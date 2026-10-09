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Midterm Rally in Wasilla, Alaska featuring President Trump

ByEditor

Oct 9, 2026 #AISlop, #Alaska, #Crime, #Datacenters, #Epstien, #Government, #Public Notices
Trump in Anchorage 2022

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wasilla on Tuesday.

There will be a Midterm Rally taking place in Wasilla, Alaska at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center on Tuesday, October 13, featuring President Donald J. Trump.

Event Schedule:

12:00 PM : Doors Open 

2:00 PM : Program Begins 
3:30 PM : Remarks Begin

Visit this link for tickets

An RSVP will be required to attend the event.

Related: https://www.matsusentinel.com/trump-to-rally-for-sullivan-in-wasilla-next-week/

By Editor

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