Midterm Rally in Wasilla, Alaska featuring President Trump

Trump in Anchorage 2022

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wasilla on Tuesday.

There will be a Midterm Rally taking place in Wasilla, Alaska at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center on Tuesday, October 13, featuring President Donald J. Trump.

Event Schedule:

12:00 PM : Doors Open 2:00 PM : Program Begins 3:30 PM : Remarks Begin

Visit this link for tickets

An RSVP will be required to attend the event.

Related: https://www.matsusentinel.com/trump-to-rally-for-sullivan-in-wasilla-next-week/