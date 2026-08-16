Area Sport Fishing Reports: Mat-Su

Big Lake Alaska Fishing

August 14, 2026

Palmer Management Area

Freshwater Fishing

Salmon

Bag limits for silvers have been reduced to one fish and no bait is allowed on the Susitna and Little Susitna drainages.

Fish Creek’s bag limits will return to standard regulations this Sunday August 16th . Meaning a bag limit of three salmon (other than king salmon) may be retained per day and in possession, of which no more than two may be coho salmon. Currently coho and sockeye fishing has been great, and sockeye are still trickling in. Until Saturday at 10:00pm when the emergency order expires, the bag and possession limits for salmon is six per day, six in possession of which only two may be coho salmon.

Jim Creek is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and fishing is only allowed between 5am-10pm on Wednesdays through Sundays through the remainder of the season. Fishing for both coho and sockeye has been reported as fair.

The 2026 Eklutna Tailrace Coho Salmon Youth-Only Fishery will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026. This Fishery allows anglers 15 years and younger to fish from the confluence with the Knik River upstream to the pedestrian bridge, fishing is continuing to be great. Bag limits are being caught. Eggs and shrimp seem to be catching the best. Go early in the morning or later in the evening for best success. Please be respectful of our youth and let them have a good time for a few hours without adult competition.

Cottonwood and Wasilla Creeks are weekend only fisheries from 5am-10pm Saturdays and Sundays, sockeye fishing has been fair.

Parks Highway stream fishing has been good. Try the mouths and lower sections of Willow, Little Willow, Kashwitna, Sheep, Caswell, Montana, Sunshine, and Talkeetna Rivers. They are producing a mixed bag. Good numbers of chum and pinks, and the occasional coho are being caught.

Pinks and a few coho are being caught on Lake Creek and the Talachulitna in the lower rivers.

Fish counts and water stages are posted on our Fish Count webpage.

Rainbow Trout, grayling, and Dolly Varden

Rainbow trout fishing will improve on Parks Highway streams from Willow Creek north to and including the Talkeetna River. Take advantage of the good weather. There are multiple access points to fish, Willow Creek off Willow Fishhook Rd and Montana Creek off Talkeetna Spur Rd

This is a good time for egg patterns, egg sucking leaches, and flesh flies. Also try sculpins, leeches, mice, and dolly llamas.

Deception Creek, North or Middle Forks of Montana Creek, Goose Creek, Byers, and Honolulu Creeks are a little more off the beaten path. You can also do a Railroad whistle stop off Indian Creek if you are feeling adventurous; meet the train at the Talkeetna depot.

Northern Pike:

Anglers may retain as many pike as they catch – there is no bag or possession limit. In the freshwaters of West Cook Inlet the Knik Arm, and Susitna River drainage, anglers are not allowed to release live pike back into the water.

Roadside, try Nancy, Big, Horseshoe, West Beaver, Long (in Willow), and Rainbow Lakes.

Fly-in to Trapper, Shell, Alexander, or Sucker Lakes.

Local Lakes

Lake fishing has been consistently excellent. There are almost 90 stocked lakes in the Mat-Su. Visit the Alaska Lake Database to find a wild or stocked lake near you.

Kid friendly locations include Kepler/Bradley, Finger, Matanuska, South Rolly, and Lucile Lakes.

Excellent fishing has been reported on Matanuska, Long Lake (mile 86) Glenn Highway, Eska (Slipper) Lake, and X Lake near Talkeetna.

Emergency Orders

Please review emergency orders and advisory announcements before heading out on your next fishing trip:

Emergency Order 2-SS-2-44-26 Reduces bag limits of coho in the Susitna river to one fish and bait is prohibited.

Emergency Order 2-SS-2-43-26 Reduces bag limits of coho in the Little Susitna River to one fish and bait is prohibited.

Emergency Order 2-RS-2-42-26Increases the bag and possession limits for sockeye in Fish Creek to six per day in which two per day may be coho.

Don’t forget to purchase your 2026 sport fishing license and king stamp! You can purchase and display your fishing license and king stamp, record your annual harvest (i.e. king salmon), access sport fishing regulations and locations, and so much more on your mobile device. Download the ADF&G Mobile App today. You can also purchase licenses through the ADF&G online store and print it off from the comfort of your own home.

Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2026 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.

For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Palmer Area Office at 907-746-6300.