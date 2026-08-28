Big Lake Road construction

What you need to know:

Crews are beginning a major paving project on more than 3 miles of Big Lake Road, from the Parks Highway to the North Shore Drive roundabout.

Drivers should expect delays and periodic pilot cars. Work is expected to be completed before winter. The $16.4 million federally funded project includes pavement milling, repaving, drainage work, striping, guardrails and signage.

A related project next summer will make similar improvements to more than 4 miles of Church Road. It is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions, including an approximately two-week road closure.

Source/Full Article: https://www.matsusentinel.com/major-big-lake-road-paving-project-to-bring-traffic-delays/

Construction crews are kicking off a major paving project this week to repair and smooth more than 3 miles of Big Lake Road.

The project will include stripping off the top layer of asphalt from the heavily used thoroughfare and laying several inches of new material, state officials said this month.

The project starts where Big Lake Road meets the Parks Highway and stretches to the roundabout at North Shore Drive. It does not include Big Lake Road beyond the roundabout.

Pavement work is expected to start this week and will be completed before the snow flies, said Jonathan Tague, the state transportation engineer overseeing the project.

Work will be done during the day, he said. Drivers can expect delays and periodic pilot cars. Construction will include pavement milling, repaving, drainage, striping and some new guardrails and signage, he said.

See also: https://511.alaska.gov/