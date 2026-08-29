Public Zoom Meeting re: Proposed Land Conveyance from DNR to AIDEA Houston area

More than 2,000 Public Comments have been received

DNR is holding two virtual informational public meetings regarding the proposed land conveyance to AIDEA near the City of Houston.

This first zoom meeting will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 6 pm and the second zoom meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11:30 am.

The following is the public notice containing the zoom information:

Public Meeting Notice – Proposed Land Conveyance to Alaska Industrial Development Export Authority near the city of Houston – Alaska Online Public Notices

Public Notice – August 24, 2026

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold two virtual public information meetings to provide an overview of the application and review process related to a proposed land transfer. These meetings are informational only; comments will not be taken during the sessions.

Meeting Dates and Times:

August 27, 2026 at 6:00 pm

Zoom Access Information

Join: https://zoom.us/j/97443705166?pwd=Yybh1PZDGuzjBTbt0AppEkbIIz34xz.1

Meeting ID: 974 4370 5166

Passcode: d6b9dD

September 2, 2026 at 11:30 am

Zoom Access Information

Join: https://zoom.us/j/91791623459?pwd=rzYkbBs9zaPAbgA6Q2iGaUIbzofS4j.1

Meeting ID: 917 9162 3459

Passcode: Wzb04h

Topic Overview

DNR is currently evaluating an application (ADL 234762) from the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) requesting the transfer of approximately 20,000 acres of State-owned land near Houston. The proposed purpose is to create a multi-use industrial and energy development district.

More than 2,000 written comments have been received to date. In response, DNR is hosting these virtual information meetings to explain:

DNR’s statutory and regulatory responsibilities

The process to evaluate AIDEA’s application

How public comments are incorporated into the final decision

The public comment period remains open from July 10 through September 14. The process for submitting comments is included on the public notice for the preliminary decision posted here: https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/Notices/View.aspx?id=224879

Agency and public comments are encouraged and will be considered as part of the standard review and decision process.

Submitting Written Comments or Requesting Information

For additional details, or questions about the proposed land conveyance or the public information meetings, please contact:

Dan Jenkins

DMLW Program Support

550 West 7th Avenue, Suite 1050

Anchorage, Alaska 99501

Phone: (907) 269-8609

Email: dmlwprogramsupport@alaska.gov