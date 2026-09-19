The Big Lake Time Supports and Endorses Bill Hill for Alaskans

Bill Hill for Alaskans

What Bill Stands for

An Alaskans First agenda

Alaskans don’t need handouts. We want to work hard, take care of our families, and live life the Alaska way. And we don’t think billionaires, corporations, and politicians should get to rig the system to profit off our hard work. My Alaskans First agenda is all about putting more money in Alaskans’ pockets by lowering costs, fighting corruption in DC, and stopping government overreach into our way of life.

Bring down everyday costs at the grocery store and the gas pump

Congress is letting prices soar and big corporations profit from taking more out of our pockets. I oppose short-sighted tariffs that are driving up prices. I’ll vote to keep healthcare costs from skyrocketing. And I’ll fight to bring new housing and energy projects to Alaska to bring those costs down, too.

Protect Alaska’s fisheries and ways of life

I’ve spent my life fishing the greatest salmon run in the world in Bristol Bay. In Congress, I’ll take on bycatch, and defend subsistence rights, and fairness for all user groups.

Make billionaires and big corporations pay their share

Working people won’t have our fair shake until billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share. It’s not fair that working families pay tens of thousands of dollars in taxes, while some of the wealthiest people and corporations get off the hook. I support taxing the 1% and closing tax loopholes that mean my neighbors in Naknek are paying a higher tax rate than our country’s biggest corporations.

Cut taxes for small businesses and the middle class

Ten years ago, my wife and I started a business in Naknek to keep some of the jobs and money from the Bristol Bay fishery at home in our community. But it’s not easy – and we pay a lot back. If billionaires and corporations paid their fair share, small businesses and middle class Americans wouldn’t need to shoulder so much of our nation’s tax burden. I support small business and middle class tax relief.

Ban congressional stock trading

In 2025 alone, members of Congress made over $600 million to buy and trade stocks using information they have and we don’t. I support a full ban on congressional stock trading.

Healthcare coverage we can afford

Nick Begich has voted multiple times to strip healthcare funding and let our premiums skyrocket. I support expanding Medicaid coverage and extending federal healthcare subsidies that are keeping costs from spiking, and I want to see more caps on prescription drug prices.

An all of the above approach for cheaper energy

We heat our homes a bit differently here in Alaska, and we already pay a steep price for it. Nick Begich’s votes shut down new energy projects that would have saved Alaskans money. I’m running to lower our fuel costs and bring energy bills down. I will go to bat for getting the most out of our oil and natural gas, and restore tax credits to bring online new renewable projects.

Stand up for public safety and first responders

Public safety is the number one job of government. I have the highest respect for the people that put their lives on the line to keep us safe. We owe them more than kind words and gratitude. We need to have their backs. I will champion policies that do just that, including providing free cancer screenings for firefighters – who experience a significantly higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population. We also owe firefighters safe protective gear, that doesn’t have the dangerous chemicals that cause cancer.

Support Veterans

The greatest country in the world should not have former servicemembers going without a job, food, or housing. 1 in 10 Alaskans is a veteran. In Congress, I’ll fight for them – by fully funding the VA to reduce backlogs, boosting job training and placement programs, and making sure no veteran goes hungry.

Reduce the deficit

The truth is no matter which party is in power, the debt just keeps growing. No American is allowed to go deeper into debt each year without paying the consequences, and the government shouldn’t be able to either. Nick Begich voted to give the ultra-rich massive tax cuts and explode the deficit. I care deeply about what we are obligating my kids and grandkids to pay. Let’s take real steps to bring our spending in line with revenue.

End billionaires buying our elections

One in every six dollars spent in the 2024 election cycle came from the bank account of a billionaire. When billionaires buy elections, they also buy the people they’re getting elected. We need to overturn Citizens United and take action to stop billionaires from buying elections.

End the fentanyl epidemic

Alaska has the second highest rate of fentanyl overdose deaths in the country. We need to do everything in our power to stop the flow of fentanyl into our country, including a strong, secure border. And we need to make sure communities have access to treatment and harm reduction strategies to prevent overdose deaths.

Give Alaskans access to high quality mental health and addiction treatment

The devastating reality is that most of us have either personally experienced or been close to someone who was really struggling, and had no easily available options for help at home in Alaska. Our state has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. We need to do better. I will champion federal investments to rebuild our shattered mental health and addiction treatment services.

Champion our community schools

As a longtime educator, father, and grandfather, I know that good schools are the backbone of a good life for Alaska’s kids. Investing in our schools is how we make Alaska a place where families want to stay and grow. I will be a champion for investments in community schools, and protect local control over our classrooms.

More vocational training, apprenticeships, and career and technical education

As the Superintendent of the Bristol Bay Borough School District, I helped build a program that set many young Alaskans on a path to a productive and self-sufficient life working in the trades. The college path isn’t the best option for lots of folks. In Congress, I’ll support giving local jurisdictions a greater ability to invest in these programs.

New projects that create good Alaska jobs

Getting new projects across the finish line is just the first step. We’ve all seen how if not set up the right way, most of the benefit can go to people in the Lower 48 who commute up for short term jobs. I’ll use my position as Congressman to make sure as much benefit goes to Alaska workers as possible. I’ll also champion policies like the PRO Act that protects the rights of workers.

Stand up for a woman’s right to choose

The government has no business being in our doctor’s office. I will strongly defend a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions.

Defend our right to own guns

I’m a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. I’ve owned guns since I was a kid in Kokhanok and will stand up for my fellow Alaskans’ rights to own guns.

Give Americans the “Right to Repair” our own stuff

Without a Right to Repair, Alaskans end up paying more to fix everything from cars to personal electronics, especially in rural Alaska. We need to pass Right to Repair legislation that gives Alaskans access to the necessary repair manuals and parts to fix our own stuff.

It’s going to take hard work to fix this country. But that’s okay, hard work is what we’re all about.

Source: https://billhillforalaskans.com/