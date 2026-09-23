Ballot Propositions for Nov. 2026 Election: What MSB Residents Need to know.

Explanation for Proposition A – School Board Terms, Proposition B – Areawide Alcohol Tax, Proposition C – Areawide Sales Tax, Proposition D – Areawide Power to Acquire Public ROW https://matsu.gov/ballot-propositions Proposition A –School Board Terms OR 26-081 At a Glance The proposition asks whether School Board terms should change from 3 years to 4 years, with one-time transition terms to align each School Board seat with its matching Assembly District seat. Proposition B – Alcohol Tax Proposal OR 26-062 At a Glance This proposal would introduce a new tax on alcoholic beverages, similar in structure to the existing marijuana tax. The rate would be set to 5%. Would result in an estimated revenue increase of $3 million to $7.5 million. Proposition C –Areawide Sales Tax (1% and $75,000 Residential Property Tax Exemption) OR 26-072 At a Glance This proposal introduces a $75,000 Owner-Occupied Residential Real Property Exemption and a 1% areawide sales tax. The ordinance, if approved by voters, will result in a $75,000 reduction in taxable value for each owner-occupied residential real property that has been granted after filing an application. This reduction in revenue will be offset with a 1% areawide sales tax which exempts sales within the cities. Under this proposal, some of the tax burden shifts from owner-occupied residential property ownership to everyday spending. Based on current projections, the 1% areawide sales tax would generate approximately $21 million annually. The $75,000 property tax exemption is estimated to reduce areawide property tax revenue by approximately $12 million to $15 million, depending on participation. Proposition D –Limited Areawide Road Powers OR 26-080 At a Glance The proposition asks whether the Borough should have areawide authority to acquire public rights-of-way and to design and construct roads, streets, sidewalks, and related drainage facilities. Post navigation The Big Lake Times endorses and supports Dan J. “Alaska Dan” Sullivan for U.S. Senate Free Junk Car Removal Program