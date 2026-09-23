Ballot Propositions for Nov. 2026 Election: What MSB Residents Need to know.

Explanation for Proposition A – School Board Terms, Proposition B – Areawide Alcohol Tax, Proposition C – Areawide Sales Tax, Proposition D – Areawide Power to Acquire Public ROW

https://matsu.gov/ballot-propositions

Proposition A –School Board Terms OR 26-081

At a Glance

The proposition asks whether School Board terms should change from 3 years to 4 years, with one-time transition terms to align each School Board seat with its matching Assembly District seat.

Proposition B – Alcohol Tax Proposal OR 26-062

At a Glance

This proposal would introduce a new tax on alcoholic beverages, similar in structure to the existing marijuana tax. The rate would be set to 5%. Would result in an estimated revenue increase of $3 million to $7.5 million.

Proposition C –Areawide Sales Tax (1% and $75,000 Residential Property Tax Exemption) OR 26-072

At a Glance

This proposal introduces a $75,000 Owner-Occupied Residential Real Property Exemption and a 1% areawide sales tax. The ordinance, if approved by voters, will result in a $75,000 reduction in taxable value for each owner-occupied residential real property that has been granted after filing an application. This reduction in revenue will be offset with a 1% areawide sales tax which exempts sales within the cities.

Under this proposal, some of the tax burden shifts from owner-occupied residential property ownership to everyday spending. Based on current projections, the 1% areawide sales tax would generate approximately $21 million annually. The $75,000 property tax exemption is estimated to reduce areawide property tax revenue by approximately $12 million to $15 million, depending on participation.

Proposition D –Limited Areawide Road Powers OR 26-080

At a Glance

The proposition asks whether the Borough should have areawide authority to acquire public rights-of-way and to design and construct roads, streets, sidewalks, and related drainage facilities.