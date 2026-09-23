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MSB to Prohibit Acquisition, Installation, And Operation Of Automated License Plate Reader Systems And Associated Mass Surveillance Technology.

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Sep 23, 2026 #Alaska, #Crime, #Datacenters, #Flock, #Government, #Mass Surveillance

By Unanimous vote NO to “Flock” et. al.

MSB 23.30.020 PROHIBITION ON ACQUISITION AND OPERATION
(A) No Borough department, division, employee, or agent may acquire, lease, borrow, install, maintain, or operate any ALPR (Automated license plate reader) hardware, software, or data-collection
system on any Borough owned property or facility or under any Borough contract or agreement.
(B) No Borough funds, personnel, or resources may be allocated toward entering into, renewing, or
extending any contract, memorandum of understanding, or partnership with relating to the use of ALPR data collection .
MSB 23 . 30 . 030 PROHIBITION ON DATA SHARING AND
STORAGE .
(A) The Borough and its departments are prohibited from accessing , querying , uploading data to, or
receiving data from any ALPR operator , network , database , or private surveillance network .
MSB 23 . 30 . 040 PROHIBITED AGREEMENTS VOID.
(A) Any contract or agreement in violation of this chapter is void ab initio and unenforceable .
Section 3 . Effective date . This ordinance shall take effect
upon adoption .
ADOPTED by t h e Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly this 15 day of September, 2026 .

Docs: https://matanuska.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=15868725&GUID=5CF96773-7BE4-4D9A-BA90-F1A73163F9E7

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