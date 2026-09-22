The Big Lake Times endorses and supports Dan J. “Alaska Dan” Sullivan for U.S. Senate

Daniel J. Sullivan Alaska Senator

We Need a Sullivan who stands up for Alaska.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dan Sullivan, knows that for too long, our leaders have failed to put Alaska first. And he believes that when you truly care about a people and a place, you have a duty to make every sacrifice within your power to protect them.

Dan’s Alaskan by choice, having built a life in Petersburg for nearly the past 50 years. Born in the Midwest, Dan grew up in a large Catholic family as the second oldest of six children. His parents, Dan and Catherine Sullivan, instilled traditional American values, a strong work ethic, personal responsibility, and a commitment to serving others.

That foundation shaped Dan early. Sullivan began working at a young age and spent decades earning a living through blue-collar jobs and industries, including logging, construction, steel mills, teaching, bartending, and forestry. Those experiences gave him a deep respect for hard work and self-reliance and helped him appreciate how so many of our leaders are born on third base, thinking they’ve hit a home run. He’s running for U.S. Senate in part because he’s sick and tired of how many of our “leaders” are looking out for themselves rather than all of us.

A cancer survivor, Sullivan says his life experiences have reinforced the importance of resilience, gratitude, family, and community. Outside of work and public service, he enjoys hiking, hunting, fishing, music, and the independence that comes from living close to the land.

As Alaska’s next U.S. Senator, Sullivan says he will focus on delivering the kind of transformative change needed to get Alaska back on track.

“We deserve a Senator who answers the phone, listens to the people, and puts Alaska first every single day,” Sullivan said. “That’s the commitment I’m making to the people of this state, and together, we’re going to elect a Sullivan that actually stands up for Alaska.”

Visit: https://www.sullivanforsenate.com/

Daniel J. Sullivan for Senate

P.O. Box 1656

Petersburg, Alaska 99833

press@sullivanforsenate.com

Alaska Dan or Ohio Dan?

Since announcing my campaign 3 months ago, I have encountered obstacles that no other candidate in any of the other races has faced. Every time I took one step forward, roadblocks put me three steps back. It has been a time of extreme highs and lows. But with the support of family, friends and supporters, I have persevered to this point. So, I am staying in this race to amplify the message that we need a different path forward. The politics of division as practiced by the Senator have not solved the problems we face today, in Alaska and as a nation. Are you better off now than you were 12 years ago when the Senator was first elected? This year, Alaska dropped to 47th in Children’s Well Being and 49th in Top States for Business 2026. Young people and elderly are moving south for better opportunities and healthcare. We are involved in an ill-conceived war with Iran and a bewildering trade war with Canada. Gasoline, food, housing and medical costs seem to increase daily. No matter how many times we are told by Washington that all is well in America, most of us see that as an absurd fallacy. These issues are the daily decisions and hardships that Alaskans really care about and I want to make their voices heard between now and November. https://www.sullivanforsenate.com/new-blog/a-sneak-preview/moving-forward

Dan Sullivan (Alaska U.S. Senate candidate) Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia identified the Nov. 3 general election for the United States Senate in Alaska as a battleground election. The summary below is from our coverage of this election, found here.

Incumbent Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan (R), Mary Peltola (D), Gerald Heikes (R), and Dan Sullivan (R) are running in the general election for the U.S. Senate in Alaska on Nov. 3, 2026. Daniel S. Sullivan and Peltola lead in polls, noteworthy endorsements, and fundraising.

https://www.trackaipac.com/states/alaska?rq=Alaska

The four candidates who received the most votes during the top-four primary election on Aug. 18, 2026, advanced to the general election. Peltola received 49.5% of the vote, Daniel S. Sullivan received 41.4%, Dan Sullivan received 2.5%, and David Leslie (D) received 1.1%. Since Leslie withdrew from the race ahead of the deadline on Aug. 31, 2026, fifth-place finisher Heikes advanced to the general election instead. Heikes received 1% of the vote in the primary election.[1]

The Alaska Division of Elections initially removed Dan Sullivan, a retired teacher who has the same name as the incumbent, from the primary election ballot over accusations that he entered the race to confuse voters and siphon votes from the incumbent. Dan Sullivan denied the accusations, and the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that he had to appear on the ballot.[2][3] Click here to read more about the investigation into the accusations.

Petersburg’s Dan J. Sullivan stays on Alaska’s U.S. Senate ballot after third-place primary finish

Republican with same name as incumbent Dan Sullivan advances from Alaska U.S. Senate primary

The challenger Sullivan, a retired teacher from the island community of Petersburg, sued for a spot on the ballot and succeeded after a judge invalidated a decision by a top state elections official who said he had filed his candidacy with an intent to confuse voters. The allegation was driven by claims raised by the senator and his GOP allies. The state Supreme Court ultimately ordered Dan J. Sullivan eligible for the ballot.

While the challenger sought to appear on the ballot as Republican Dan J. Sullivan, the Division of Elections listed him as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation. The senator was listed as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent.

NBC reports that federal prosecutors have issued grand jury subpoenas, but if so, they haven’t reached key figures in the U.S. Senate race.

Mary Peltola

Candidate for U.S. Senate

AK [D]

Israel Lobby Total: $96,546

Donations: $96,546

IE: $0

JSTREET, JDCA, AIPAC (’24), DMFI (’24), JAC (’24)