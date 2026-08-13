High speed chase ends on Beaver Lake Road

Original ink and pen drawing illustration, the allegory of justice, Themis, on white background.

Jonathan Ooten arrested on numerous charges

On 8/12/2026 at approximately 1320 hours (1:20 p.m.), AST attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Blue Ford Escape driven with no license plate.

After initiating lights and sirens, AST followed the vehicle at speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour onto Beaver Lake road, with the vehicle running a stop sign, failing to signal a turn, and continuing to maintain speed until arriving at a residence off of Beaver Lake Road.

The driver, Jonathan Ooten, was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested for Failure to Stop under AS28.35.182. The vehicle was impounded, Jonathan Ooten was remanded to Mat-Su Pre-trial, and issued numerous traffic citations for Driving while License Revoked, Failure to show proof of insurance, and multiple other traffic violations.