The Big Lake Times

Local, Trusted, Original - True Free Press

Support The Big Lake Times
Crime and Justice

High speed chase ends on Beaver Lake Road

ByEditor

Aug 13, 2026 #Alaska, #AST, #Big Lake, #Crime
JusticeOriginal ink and pen drawing illustration, the allegory of justice, Themis, on white background.

Jonathan Ooten arrested on numerous charges

On 8/12/2026 at approximately 1320 hours (1:20 p.m.), AST attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Blue Ford Escape driven with no license plate.

After initiating lights and sirens, AST followed the vehicle at speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour onto Beaver Lake road, with the vehicle running a stop sign, failing to signal a turn, and continuing to maintain speed until arriving at a residence off of Beaver Lake Road.

The driver, Jonathan Ooten, was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested for Failure to Stop under AS28.35.182. The vehicle was impounded, Jonathan Ooten was remanded to Mat-Su Pre-trial, and issued numerous traffic citations for Driving while License Revoked, Failure to show proof of insurance, and multiple other traffic violations.

By Editor

Related Post

Community Crime and Justice Events Government News Politics Public Notices Tech

2026 Alaska Voter Guide

Aug 16, 2026 Editor
Crime and Justice

Large-scale, multi-agency sex offender compliance operation in the Mat-Su Valley

Aug 14, 2026 Editor
Crime and Justice

Armed robbery at Northshore Campground in Big Lake

Aug 13, 2026 Editor

Leave a Reply

You missed

Big Lake Alaska, fishing, watersports recreation Food Public Notices

Area Sport Fishing Reports: Mat-Su

August 16, 2026 Editor
Big Lake Alaska, fishing, watersports recreation Community Food

Susitna River Coho Salmon Limits Reduced and Bait Prohibited

August 16, 2026 Editor
Community Crime and Justice Events Government News Politics Public Notices Tech

2026 Alaska Voter Guide

August 16, 2026 Editor
Government Money and finance

Are you owed money? Here is a free, official site to check Unclaimed Property

August 16, 2026 Editor