Armed robbery at Northshore Campground in Big Lake

Original ink and pen drawing illustration, the allegory of justice, Themis, on white background.

2 Anchorage teens arrested

On 8/12/2026 at approximately 0321 hours (3:21 a.m.), Matcom received a report from 3 people at Northshore Campground in Big Lake that they were robbed at gun point and had a phone stolen.

A BOLO was aired for the vehicle and Wasilla Police department located the vehicle at the Circle K on the Parks Hwy in Wasilla.

All occupants were detained and investigation revealed the driver K.R. age 17 of Anchorage and passenger Koby Hill age 18 of Anchorage committed the crimes of Robbery 1, Assault 3 X 3 and Theft 3. Koby Hill was arrested, transported, and remanded to MSPT. K.R. was arrested, transported, and remanded to DJJ in Palmer.