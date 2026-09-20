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Crime and Justice

Mamie Long arrested for Big Lake DUI

ByEditor

Sep 20, 2026 #Alaska, #AST, #Big Lake, #Crime, #DUI
JusticeThe Allegory of Justice

On 09/20/2026 at approximately 0040 hours (12:40 a.m.), AST received a report of a possible DUI collision involving Mamie Long, age 47, in the Big Lake area.

Troopers located Mamie Long’s disabled Chevrolet Traverse after it had collided with and damaged a median at the Big Lake North State Recreation Area. Mamie Long was later located at a nearby residence, and the investigation resulted in her arrest for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Give Immediate Notice of an Accident. Mamie Long was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and later released on her own recognizance.

By Editor

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Crime and Justice

Mamie Long arrested for Big Lake DUI

September 20, 2026 Editor
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