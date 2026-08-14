Crime and Justice

17 offenders nabbed

From August 10 to August 12, 2026, the Alaska State Troopers organized and conducted a large-scale, multi-agency sex offender compliance operation in the Mat-Su Valley. The three-day operation focused on verifying compliance of registered sex offenders and resulted in 17 arrests.



Approximately 33 officers and 14 support staff members participated in the operation, representing the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Anchorage Police Department Task Force Officers, Wasilla Police Department, Palmer Police Department, MATCOM, Alaska Sex Offender Registry, Alaska Department of Revenue, and Alaska Adult Probations.



Support staff identified 100 registered sex offenders for compliance checks by teams operating across the Mat-Su Valley. Of those, 99 compliance checks were attempted and 60 offenders were located.

Of the 17 individuals who were arrested, 15 were arrested for sex offender registration violations and/or perjury, one for probation violations, and one for violation of conditions of release.



The operation was conducted as part of ongoing efforts by state, federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure registered sex offenders are complying with legal requirements.