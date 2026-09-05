Fall fishing opportunities abound in the Mat-Su

Big Lake Alaska Fishing

Salmon, Trout, Arctic Char, Grayling, and Northern Pike

Freshwater Fishing

Local Lakes

With the cooler temperatures of fall approaching, Mat-Su Valley lakes provide excellent fishing as fish become much more active, and feed in shallower water.

Lake trout are stocked in Matanuska and Long Lake (mile 86).

In the Palmer/Wasilla area, Lorraine, Carpenter, Knik, Lucille, Kepler, Rocky, and Echo lakes are stocked with rainbow trout.

Arctic Char are stocked in Finger, Memory, Irene, Long, Lynne, Marion, Matanuska, Prator, and Seventeen-mile lakes.

Along the Glenn Highway northeast of Palmer, Seventeen-mile, Slipper, Long, Ravine, Weiner, Knob and North Knob lakes all have rainbow trout.

Wishbone Lake, X Lake, and Long Lake (Matanuska Lakes Complex) have special catch and release, single-hook restrictions and close to all fishing November 1st-April 30th.

Salmon

Please see emergency order section below for streams that have been closed to fishing for coho salmon.

Eklutna Tailrace is a stocked fishery for coho salmon. Fishing is open 7 days a week and bait and multiple hooks are allowed. Bag limits are 3 per day/ 3 in possession all three may be coho..

Fish Creek and Wasilla Creek (Rabbit Slough) will have coho running through mid-September. Jim Creek also has a late run of silvers into October.

Northern Pike

Fishing is best when water temperatures are lowest, such as early in the morning or late in the day. As the lakes turnover try the edge of weed beds, and steep drop offs, or rocky points where pike forage. Use steel leaders, pike have very sharp teeth that cut through monofilament.

For road-accessible pike fishing, try Red Shirt, South Rolly, or Tanaina Lakes in the Nancy Lake canoe system, plus Prator, Rainbow, Long Lake (Willow), Crystal, and Big Lakes.

Fly-in fishing for pike can be excellent. Try Alexander or Trapper Lakes.

Rainbow Trout

Fall is prime time for rainbow trout fishing. Mid-September to freeze up is best.

Flesh flies, beads, egg sucking leeches, and cotton candy will be good as fall fast approaches and rainbows search for flesh or remaining salmon roe. Don’t rule out a strike indicator, they can be very helpful with hook sets.

Rainbow trout fishing should be good to excellent until water levels drop and it’s just too cold to fish. When water levels go down, look for trout in the deeper pools and side-sloughs, or in lakes. Keep in mind the single hook, no bait restrictions for much of the flowing waters. Remember, Montana Creek, Willow Creek and the North Fork of the Kashwitna River are catch-and-release only for rainbow trout and grayling,. Trout will migrate in late season from spawning grounds to bigger waters. Try fishing the mouths of the parks highway streams into October to catch them headed to the wintering grounds. Flesh patterns are popular at that time of year.

Try Little Susitna, Willow, Little Willow, Caswell, Sheep, Goose, Montana Creek, Deception Creek, Byers, Honolulu, and the Chulitna up the Parks Highway.

More remote access by boat or plane includes Clear Creek (Unit 5), Talachulitna, Canyon, Peters, and Lake Creeks (Unit 4).

Emergency Orders

Please review emergency orders and advisory announcements before heading out on your next fishing trip:

Emergency Order 2-SS-2-47-26 Closes Susitna drainages to coho fishing and the use of bait. Only unbaited, artifical lures may be used

Emergency Order 2-SS-2-48-26 Closes Little Susitna drainages to coho fishing and the use of bait. Only unbaited, artifical lures may be used

Don’t forget to purchase your 2026 sport fishing license and king stamp! You can purchase and display your fishing license and king stamp, record your annual harvest (i.e. king salmon), access sport fishing regulations and locations, and so much more on your mobile device. Download the ADF&G Mobile App today. You can also purchase licenses through the ADF&G online store and print it off from the comfort of your own home.

Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2026 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.

For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Palmer Area Office at 907-746-6300.