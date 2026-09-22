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Events Science

Happy September equinox!

ByEditor

Sep 22, 2026 #Alaska, #science, #seasons, #space, #Weather
SeasonsEquinox and Solstice

The September equinox (or southward equinox) is the moment when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator, heading southward. Because of differences between the calendar year and the tropical year, the September equinox may occur from September 21 to 24.

At the equinox, the Sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west.

Equinox is from the Latin equal and night (nox).

Contributed by DRG

By Editor

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